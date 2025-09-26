10 Bollywood Garba songs for Navratri 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nine nights of music, snacks, and pretending you know more than two Garba steps are here. The only thing that keeps everyone going? Bollywood bangers. Here’s a playlist that’ll keep you spinning in circles until you forget which way is up.

1. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

An old classic featuring the former queen of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai. The energetic and traditional choreography from this song sequence certainly inspire moves in 2020.

2. Chogada from Loveyatri

Breaking out Garba moves in the middle of crowded London is something we should be able to relate to! Bollywood garba songs

3. Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che

If you’re feeling nostalgic about Sushant Singh Rajput, this is the perfect song to reminisce and rejoice in his memory. his character in this movie represented positivity and so does this song!

4. Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone’s costumes and dancing in this song blew Indians away, the sheer energy and vibe of this song qualify it to be blasted loudly on speakers!

5. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela is so famously known for its representation of Gujarat and gujju culture that we had to include another bop from the film. This slow song can be played during a dance break or during the relaxing part of the festivities.

6. Udi Udi Jaye from Raees

This song from blockbuster film Raees featuring SRK and newcomer Mahira Khan combines two of our favourite gujju things, kite-flying and Garba!

7. Kamariya from Mitron

This Bollywood song has a certain addictive catchy beat that can easily be identified and the iconic ‘oh HELLO’ at the beginning of the song definitely announces the Garba festivities are about to begin! Bollywood garba songs

8. Odhani from Made in China

Finally, some importance is given to the most dramatic item of clothing, the odhani or dupatta. The flying, flaring and falling of this garment signifies so many moods and messages!

9. Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt went all in on this one — dramatic spins, full-power energy, and a look that basically dares you to keep up. Perfect for that point in the night when everyone’s still pretending they’re not tired.

10. Radha Kaisa Na Jale from Lagaan

This song is a slow one, but definitely a banger! The lyrics are so clever, they tell a story about the cheekiness of Kaanha and Radha, a mythological metaphor for both the main characters.

