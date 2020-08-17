Year 4 student wins statewide competition with her poem of hope

Mehak Soin has won in the year 3-4 category of the Independent Schools Victoria (ISV) poetry competition.

Year 4 student Mehak Soin.

As people around the world seek the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, 9-year-old Mehak Soin has won hearts and a state-wide poetry competition with her message of hope and solidarity.

Independent Schools Victoria (ISV) recently declared the year 4 student as the winner for her poem ‘Silver Lining’.

Over 300 entries were received from across the state for Arts Learning Festival’s student poetry competition, held recently. The subject of the competition was ‘Hope’.

Mehak won in the year 3-4 categories, from entries received from all school sectors including independent, Catholic and public schools.

According to one of the judges, Mehak’s poem “was a sincere and hopeful ode to the pandemic” in which “the short phrases and crispness of language engage and inspire.”

Mehak’s poem also found special mention by the Deputy Premier and Minister For Education, James Merlino. He recently quoted it in his parting note whilst congratulating the winners of ISV poetry competition.

Exuding confidence and clarity of thought, this young poetess credits her success to her parents and grandparents, particularly her Dadu (paternal grandfather) Atamjit Singh Soin who has always motivated her to be her best.

She is thankful to her school, Melbourne Girls’ Grammar, for giving her the opportunity to enter this competition.

“They wanted as many students as possible to enter this competition and I am glad I sent my entry, even though at that time I did not expect to win,” she said modestly.

The young writer says her poem was inspired by what she saw during the lockdown.

“Everything I saw in the lockdown, I put in my poem,” explained Mehak. “Everyone is hopeful of finding a vaccine, everyone wants this virus to be destroyed and the pandemic to end and find comfort amidst the pain.”

Reciting her poem, Mehak articulates hope and a shared sense of global community with such confidence that it lifts spirits and adds value to her positive and encouraging message.

According to her father Mandeep Bindra Soin, Mehak has been a confident child right from the start.

“Unlike me, she is never shy and has given us many reasons to be proud of. Our not so little daughter has been achieving incredible success and has added another feather in her cap,” he said, beaming with pride.

Writing poems, reading and photography (using mom’s camera) has kept Mehak busy during the lockdowns. She wants to pursue law as a career but that could change by her own admission.

Mehak misses her friends and her grandparents most during these stage 4 restrictions; however, she felt she was better equipped to handle it this time as compared to the first lockdown when she did not know what to expect

It is inspiring to see young ones navigate their way through the new reality with such optimism and not only believe but express that there will always be a silver lining. Kudos, young lady!

