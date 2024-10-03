Women’s T20 World Cup: Indian & Australian team lineup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is currently taking place in Dubai and Sharjah, with India and Australia emerging as two of the most prominent teams in Group A. The tournament, which begins tonight (October 3), features intense group-stage matches as teams battle for a spot in the semi-finals and eventually win.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is positioned as one of the favourites, aiming to go beyond their runner-up finish in 2020. Their campaign will begin with a tough fixture against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai, setting the tone for their tournament. Another key matchup for India is the high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6, a game that promises to draw significant attention from fans across the globe. India will also face Sri Lanka on October 9 and finish their group stage with a crucial game against Australia on October 13. The Indian team’s strength lies in their all-rounders like Deepti Sharma and young batting talents like Shafali Verma, who have been instrumental in recent tournaments.

Australia, six-time champions, continue to be a force to reckon with. They will kick off their tournament on October 5 against Sri Lanka and have matches lined up against New Zealand (October 8), Pakistan (October 11), and the much-anticipated India match on October 13. Australia’s team, captained by Alyssa Healy, is a well-rounded squad, featuring some of the best players in the world such as Ellyse Perry who consistently delivers standout performances in global tournaments.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 and 18, with the final slated for October 20 in Dubai. This format adds immense pressure on each match as teams battle for limited spots to advance.

India and Australia’s fixture on October 13 is expected to be a highlight of the tournament, given both teams’ recent histories and fierce rivalry. Fans can expect intense competition, especially as both teams have strong lineups and a history of success in T20 cricket.

The group-stage matches are being played across two venues, and both India and Australia are seen as favourites to move into the knockouts. Their performances in the coming days will determine whether they can live up to the expectations and secure a place in the semi-finals.

So, like the men in blue, can India’s women‘s cricket team mark their maiden win in this year’s T20 World Cup? Or will Australia be reigning champions and cement a historic seventh win?

