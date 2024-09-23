Chess Olympiad: India’s men and women take gold

Reading Time: 2 minutes

India has achieved a historic milestone in the 45th Chess Olympiad, securing its first-ever double gold medals in both the men’s and women’s sections. Ending the campaign brilliantly on Sunday 22 September in Budapest, the teams showcased India’s rising dominance on the global chess stage, cementing the country’s status as a chess powerhouse.

The Indian men’s team, led by exceptional performances from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, won the gold medal after an intense final round with Slovenia. The decisive match saw Erigaisi outplaying Jan Subelj, while Gukesh delivered the winning move in defeating Vladimir Fedoseev. This win not only ensured India’s top spot but also crowned them champions in an event where they had previously won bronze in 2014 and 2022.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Gukesh expressed his thoughts on the FIDE broadcast: “It was crazy. He surprised me in the opening with his move, and we reached an initially equal position. Arjun was completely winning, so I thought even a draw would be fine, but I kept finding all the good moves. I am glad, but the main thing was to perform as a team!”

The women’s team captained by Abhijit Kunte and composed of talents such as Harika Dronavalli marked a golden triumph in their own right. They delivered an incredible performance to secure a gold medal, after defeating Azerbaijan. Their victory wasn’t a surprise to close observers. A crucial moment came in the ninth round when International Master Vantika Agrawal’s victory over Grandmaster Irina Krush helped India secure a critical 2-2 draw against the USA, keeping their gold medal hopes alive. Despite early setbacks in the round, including losses on the top board, Vantika’s ability to defeat her higher-rated opponent as black was a standout achievement.

Congratulating the team, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad. Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable talent, brilliant strategies, and dedication have paid off. Wishing you all continued excellence. Your golden victory has made the country immensely proud. Jai Hind!.”

“Incredibly proud of our champions – Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, their Captain Abhijit Kunte and their teams. Heartfelt congratulations to each of you. Your brilliance, teamwork, and dedication have made this remarkable victory possible. You are a shining example of what India’s daughters can achieve and a source of inspiration to millions across the country,” he added.

Compiled with information from IANS

