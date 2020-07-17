Wipro, TCS and Tech Mahindra charter flights to India

Repatriation of employees has become a priority for tech companies during the global pandemic.

Indian IT companies Wipro, TCS, and Tech Mahindra have taken action to repatriate Indian employees living abroad. As a result, charter flights to India were arranged by the MNCs to fly employees home back home.

The companies followed in the steps of tech giant Infosys that carried out a successful repatriation operation this week.

Overall, the three tech companies have employees working in different continents in countries like the US, UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Wipro established its presence in Australia 15 years ago and employs over 2000 people. The company has four sales offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Taylors Beach and Brisbane. They also have four development centres across Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Perth.

Murali Marath, Asia-Pacific head of Human Resources for Wipro said the repatriation plan for employees in Australia is underway.

“It’s still a work in progress,” he told Indian Link.

In other words, Wipro employees in Australia who wish to be repatriated can be hopeful of returning home soon.

The Business Standard, an Indian daily newspaper, reported that hundreds of Wipro employees and their families were transported back to India on charter flights from the US.

Similarly, TCS began operating in Australia almost 3 decades ago. The tech company has it’s headquarters in North Sydney and employs more than 10,000 people in Australia and New Zealand.

The company has also undertaken the task of flying out close to 500 employees stranded in the States.

According to Indian online news site, Sirf News, the global head of human resources for TCS Milind Lakkad said that the total repatriation plan for its employees situated around the globe means transporting 900 people back to India.

It’s also been reported that Indian IT company Tech Mahindra has taken the responsibility of the repatriation of more than 200 employees and their kin from the US.

Since conditions are dire in Trump’s America, most of the Indian tech companies have prioritised repatriation processes for employees living in the States.

