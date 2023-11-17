Victorians pocket $2.1 million in container refunds in two weeks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Support for Victoria’s new container deposit scheme (CDS Vic) has showed no signs of

slowing in its second week, with more than 21 million containers now returned by Victorians.

In its first two weeks, 11.1 million containers were returned across the state, eclipsing the 10.2 million returned in week one.

Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme is a new recycling initiative offering a 10-cent refund

for each eligible drink container returned is part of the Victorian Government’s $515 million investment to transform the state’s waste and recycling sector. Funded by contributions from the beverage industry, the scheme aims to contribute to Victoria’s target of diverting 80 percent of all material away from landfill by 2030 and represents a significant milestone in our journey towards a circular economy.

There are hundreds of refund points available across Victoria, however the Exchange Depot in Mildura reigns as Victoria’s best performing return point, having processed more than 950,000 containers since CDS Vic officially opened on 1 November.

Jim Round, CEO of scheme co-ordinator VicReturn, said Victorians had shown incredible

support for the scheme from day one. “It is fantastic people have welcomed Victoria’s new Container Deposit Scheme with such enthusiasm, returning 21.3 million containers since the scheme began.”

“That’s more than $2.1 million directly back in the pockets of Victorians in two weeks,” Round added.

Aluminium cans continue to comprise more than half of all container returns, while PET

plastic containers make up nearly a third, and glass about 15 per cent.

CDS Vic is designed to capture containers consumed “on-the-go” – containers that are most often discarded in streets, parks and on beaches and frequently end up in waterways.

Round said this summer, Victorians had more options than ever to recycle.

There are four types of refund points – reverse vending machines, depots, over-the-counter

sites, and pop-ups.

“The mix of refund points makes it easier than ever for Victorians to recycle containers, to

keep them from ending up in landfill,” Round said and further emphasised, “VicReturn is working proactively with the three zone operators to ensure that when fully

rolled out, Victoria will have the most convenient and accessible scheme in Australia.”

CDS Vic is overseen by VicReturn, as the Scheme Co-ordinator, and delivered by three zone

operators – TOMRA Cleanaway in Victoria’s western region, Visy in the north, and Return-It in the east.

Victorians can opt to keep their refund in the form of cash, a retail voucher, or an electronic

refund, or donate it to a charity or community organisation registered with the scheme.

So far, approximately half of all refunds have been collected in the form of a retail voucher.

Check here to learn about eligible containers for the 10-cent refund, or to find your closest refund point.

