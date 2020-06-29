Vande Bharat mission: Phase III flights to India announced

These repatriation flights are open to Indian nationals and permitted categories of OCI card holders.

The next phase of the repatriation flights for Indian nationals stranded in Australia due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, have been announced.

The Indian High Commission has released details of eight Air India flights Sydney and Melbourne; two each to Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam. These will take place from 3 – 14 July.

Bookings are open now. Tickets will be issued on first come first serve basis, a release from the High Commission said.

The updated flight schedule for Phase III is available on the Air India website and passengers will have to register on the website first.

All passengers will need to undergo a 14-days (7+7) mandatory quarantine on arrival in India in quarantine facilities as per the protocols framed by Government of India. In addition, if needed, COVID test may be required to be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to applicable health protocols.

Australian Citizens and Permanent residents who wish to travel have to seek necessary approval from the Australian Border Force/Australian authorities for travelling abroad. (Those unable to secure these have been unable to board their flights).

The exemption can be applied on the Department of Home Affairs website.

