Netizens have turned to Twitter to make funny memes and also call out sexism, colourism and overall toxic attitudes exhibited by the characters on the show. Here’s a list of 10 tweets about Indian Matchmaking, the Netflix show that Indians everywhere can’t stop hate-watching.

1. This Twitter user has had enough of Preeti Aunty’s demands.

2. A tweet that clearly expresses how fed up this user is with the constant colourism in Indian Matchmaking.

the amount of times they’re using the word fair on this show…. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/IdYjgrfWSI — sadbrwngirl (@acelsiusbitch) July 18, 2020

3. This thread of tweets by The Bad & Bollywood Podcast highlights Pradhyuman and Guru’s not-so-subtle controlling traits.

Guru really bringing that disapproving Indian dad energy to a date #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/u92g0zYSeU — The Bad & Bollywood Podcast (@badnbollywood) July 18, 2020

4. Bombay peeps, try not to take offense…

5. Akshay is one character on the show everybody loves to hate.

#IndianMatchmaking Akshay is every desi girl's nightmare



Indian Bois: Also Indian Bois: pic.twitter.com/1SRynLmT4R — Agnes Joseph (@agnesrajoseph) July 20, 2020

6. *mic drop*

I wonder where he hides his umbilical every morning and how long it takes him to reattach it every night #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/ly9ja20ymd — Vaibhav Jain (@1vaibhavjain) July 20, 2020

7. Any comments about Pradhyuman’s God wardrobe?

8. Indian Matchmaking host Sima Aunty has given us our new go-to excuse for every situation.

I have found a new excuse for my procrastination. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/hlrUN9BiLx — Divi (@KhaterDivija) July 19, 2020

9. Another one.

My reply the next time my supervisor asks why the project is 3 weeks behind schedule #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CbNF00uNhv — Stressed In STEM (@ButImAScientist) July 21, 2020

10. This last thread of tweets by Nikita Doval recounts her first-hand experience of Indian Matchmaking.

But my scars remain. This is a system which reduces women to cattle, where you are repeatedly subject to humiliation and insult just because the other side can. It perpetuates the worst form of patriarchal abuse and while we should laugh about it, we also need to have a serious — nikita doval (@nikitadoval) July 19, 2020

