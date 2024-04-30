Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|New beginnings, things coming together and motivation; plus, a hike in finances. A very good month, overall. If worried about the sale of a property, it will sell. The self-employed might take on a new partner. Singles might meet someone new, but be careful and ensure the person is not already married. A new love or a stronger relationship with the existing love of your life will improve your mood. You can expect more from the universe.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Expect disagreements and fights at home or work. At the very least, resistance to your ideas. Some good news regarding a promotion or admission into a university of your choice could be at hand. Don’t try to control everything around you – situations and people especially. Someone you know could be unwell. A new venture or business idea can lead to major profits. If you have any dilemmas, use your mind to cut through the clutter. Don’t give up and keep going.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|You draw the best card in the pack so expect freedom – spiritual and practical. If you are just getting over a heartbreak, let it go and give your heart time to heal. It is a card that teaches you to detach from the world even as you stay involved with worldly matters. Money from more than one source is likely to come in. Group activities will be successful. Business and finances improve. Let go of the past for best results.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|Some of you will look for deeper meaning in life. A property will get sold. Those in a job may be looking for a change. A health issue needs a thorough medical check-up to eliminate a problem. Your finances are set to improve. Anxiety could lead to a health issue. You will focus on your goals and not spend energy on inconsequential things anymore. Long-term professional goals see progress and things will get better in time.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|You do your best this month despite the circumstances, or inspite of them. Singles will have to choose between two and it is best to leave the decision to destiny to prevent hurt feelings on both sides. Those in new-age kind of work will do well as will the self-employed. You might be feeling run-down. Take a second opinion if unwell. Chances to make more money are coming your way. Avoid taking on more work or responsibilities.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Aces always represent new beginnings, though the sword indicates it is in the realm of the mind. You might want to start something new – an idea whose time has come. Singles will be surprised with a new admirer or someone you know. A marriage going through a bad patch could get worse though. There could be tense moments with family and money matters. You will become more goal-oriented and get a chance to expand your work or business.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|You draw the card for Leo which puts you in a generous and expansive frame of mind. You want to share your knowledge and wisdom. You might also want to gain spiritual insights. Singles could get to know about a secret admirer or have an intense love affair. Good news on the career front is foretold; expect a mentor or a raise. A problem could occur in a relationship that could cause a break-up; this could even be a family member..
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|A major arcana indicates a destiny card, so expect some fated events to occur. An ex could re-enter your life but the magic is gone. If wanting to sell a house, it will get sold. Productivity at work goes up and you can expect a raise. Move away if a relationship is getting abusive. A health issue will get resolved. Some of you will end your self-imposed isolation. Your wisdom will be sought by others. Avoid forcing a resolution in a troublesome situation.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|A destiny card is drawn for you, telling you that moderation is key to best results. Achieving a sense of balance between your head and your heart will make life easier. Shift where you put your energy and see problems getting resolved. Growing distance in a relationship can hurt, so keep communicating. Stress could bring back an old health problem. This is a phase that was pre-destined so lie low where possible. Change is part of your growth process so accept what comes in and what leaves.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|All things bright this winter for the late December and January born as the sun card promises an engagement or marriage in the family, mergers at work and new money. Despite this, you may experience mood swings and low phases. If you feel run-down or tired, take a break to heal. Avoid mixing business and friendships. Some of you may get a good offer for a business or job. Don’t let appearances sway you and wait for clarity while staying open to guidance.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|You draw the card for Aries, indicating a lot of activity and leadership. In a relationship, try communicating instead of shutting down; it might resolve the problem at hand. Expect to get a lot of work if you are self-employed. A trip could be on the anvil. Singles could meet someone, perhaps March-April born. Expect stress-related head and back aches. Money comes from repeat business or new contacts. Be confident and focus on your goals for best results.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|You draw the card representing your own sign, so expect messages from the universe to be loud and clear. But the card is reversed so things might not go according to plan. Single young women may turn down a suitor due to his emotional immaturity or unavailability. Your social life will be busy this month. Finances are stable while health issues with your legs or feet could occur. If looking for a change of career, the self-help arena is where you could do well.