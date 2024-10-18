Tara Rajkumar OAM: Grace in motion for 50 glorious years

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Melbourne-based TARA RAJKUMAR OAM, acclaimed Kathakali Mohiniattam dancer, performer par excellence, revered guru and mentor, researcher and developer, talks to Indian Link about her 50-year career

How would you describe the significance of dance to you and to society?



Tara Rajkumar OAM: Dance means everything to me. Within the intrinsic technique and aesthetics of my life-long dance practice, the goal is to create Rasanubhuthi, an emotional essence that transports the audience to a different realm.

Dance reflects society, and as an early post-colonial artist, I found a connection between my cultural roots, sculpture, religion, music and dance. When I perform, I embody the dance and take the audience on a journey through expression (Abhinaya). That is why my dance practice is significant to society – it carries the essence of my culture and creates an emotional connection.

What challenges have you faced, if any, in your dance practice?

Tara Rajkumar OAM: One of the earliest challenges as an emerging dancer was developing the confidence to perform solo, mastering technique and aesthetics, and commanding an audience’s attention for a full evening performance.

Later, working in the UK and in Australia, I realised the importance of building cultural bridges. This led me to create contemporary works like ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Temple Dreaming’, to show that my dance idiom can connect with wide and varied audiences through my repertoire.

A performance from your career that stands out in memory?

Tara Rajkumar OAM: Two experiences come to mind. The first was in Britain, when I demonstrated the “Ekalochan” technique, where one eye expresses grief and the other anger. It really created a buzz. An ophthalmologist in the audience stood up and expressed his amazement watching this ability to express two emotions simultaneously.

The second was when Prince Charles saw me perform and expressed his interest in and intrigue about my particular dance form. Both experiences left a significant impact on me.

A starry night or a rising sun – when are you most creative?

Tara Rajkumar: I often get creative when I am in solitude, looking out into my garden. It is during these quiet moments that my mind wanders, and ideas flow. Solitary moments bring out my creativity the most.

But it is also when I am doing the most mundane of tasks, like washing up, and I let my mind wander!

Finish the sentence: Art is …

Tara Rajkumar OAM: Art is a big word — it is in everything that brings joy. When one immerses oneself in one’s art, embodies it, and projects that love and joy to others, there is art in that connection. For me, art is a culmination of different influences—dance, religion, and culture—that come together in my performance. As an early post-colonial artist, my practice ties together these diverse elements into one installation of being and expression. As a migrant in a multicultural society, contemporary expression of one’s art form is critical and necessary to become and stay relevant.

Physical exercises must be an essential part of your daily routine. Which exercises would you recommend for budding dancers?

Tara Rajkumar OAM: Ideally Suryanamaskaram and yoga breath control. For Kathakali and Mohiniattam dancers, there are specific exercises. The dances often involve heavy costumes, so we practice circular patterns, body movements, eye exercises, breath control, and balance techniques. In Kathakali, dancers wear heavy headgear, so we train to hold our heads steady. Each dance style, like Odissi, has its own unique requirements, so stamina must be built gradually.

Art for yourself, or for others?

Tara Rajkumar OAM: Primarily, art is for myself. If I do not create art for myself, I cannot share it with others. I must first feel and create it, and only then can I communicate and connect with an audience. At the same time, I believe in the ‘Three C’s’, ie, Communicate, Collaborate, and Create. I constantly look for ways to collaborate and research how we can practice this artform in Australia. However, confidence and ability in one’s classical roots are essential before we can successfully collaborate with others.

I pay homage to my gurus, collaborators, students, parents and you the Rasikas. I humbly bow to this art form, my dance, which has given me the privilege and honour to take my India with me wherever I go!

Tara received an OAM in 2009 for her service to the performing arts, and was included in the Australian Government’s Inaugural Honour Roll of Women, Shaping the Nation during the Centenary of Federation in 2001.

A documentary of her work, Tara the Singing Anklet by the acclaimed M4TV Productions premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 and was screened recently at the South Asian Film and Art Festival 2024 (supported by ICCR and Swami Vivekananda Education Centre).

