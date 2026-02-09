What are you looking for...?
Ritam Mitra
T20 World Cup 2026: Who to watch in a tense tournament

While growing geopolitical tensions threaten the viability of ICC events, the show must go on at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

(Source: X)
Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has kicked off in India and Sri Lanka, but the biggest fireworks from this edition were detonated long before the tournament began as a fierce geopolitical storm unfolded between key ICC members India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The upshot is that the tournament is taking place without one of its most well-supported teams in Bangladesh, and without the marquee India-Pakistan match-up that can make or break the financials for broadcasters. It’s a dire situation that threatens the viability and legitimacy of ICC events generally.

After unsuccessfully lobbying the ICC to move its matches to Sri Lanka due to perceived security concerns of playing in India, Bangladesh withdrew from the tournament and was replaced with Scotland – the next highest-ranked team not to qualify. In solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan government announced that its team will boycott its scheduled group match against India on 15 February.

(Source: X)

 

The developments could cost the ICC, its partners and broadcasters an eye-watering amount. While Bangladesh has one of the largest fan bases in the game, the India v Pakistan fixture has been a staple of ICC events since the two teams suspended bilateral tours in 2012. That fixture alone has an estimated value of around $700 million and will have been priced into the amounts that broadcasters and partners have paid to the ICC for rights relating to the tournament.

With seventeen other teams in the tournament though, the show must go on – so let’s take a look at the key title contenders.

The key contenders T20 World Cup 2026

India

For the first time since 2009, India enter the tournament as the defending champions, and are on a hot streak in the format, having won 11 consecutive series since 2024 – a record-equalling streak.

There were some nerves in India’s opening game against the USA, which could easily have spelt disaster – but India remains unblemished, and, fresh off a demolition job in the same home conditions against New Zealand, the team remains hot favourites to go back-to-back – a feat no side has ever achieved.

India’s lethal top order includes top-ranked Abhishek Sharma, the explosive Ishan Kishan and the rejuvenated captain Suryakumar Yadav – who single-handedly steered India home to safety in the opener. The carnage continues in finishers of the calibre India has often lacked: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. The bowlers, too, are settled – Chakravarty, Kuldeep and Patel make up a formidable spin trio in these conditions, while Bumrah and Arshdeep are known qualities.

Australia, the perennial ICC tournament powerhouse, is expected to be in the mix once again, due not to form but to reputation. Licking their wounds from a 3-0 drubbing by Pakistan – including Australia’s worst ever loss in the format – Australia enter with a relatively inexperienced side, including names familiar to Big Bash audiences such as Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Unfortunately for Australia, many of its newer faces remain unproven on the international stage. The team will once again be reliant on the usual suspects – Maxwell, Head, David, Cummins and Hazlewood – to get them through to another finals appearance in their least successful ICC tournament. They’ll no doubt miss the services of Mitchel Starc, who made the unusual move of retiring from T20s in September last year, to focus on Tests and ODIs.

England

England return with a typical mix of firepower and inconsistency, though English fans will be heartened with the side’s recent whitewash over Sri Lanka in representative conditions. It wasn’t all smooth sailing, but after a debacle of an Ashes campaign, English fans will be hanging on to any hope that their extraordinarily destructive top order of Salt, Buttler and Brooks, and spin twins Rashid and Bethell, can do enough to make up for a potentially soft middle order.

South Africa T20 World Cup 2026

Last edition’s finalists, South Africa arrive with subdued confidence in subcontinent conditions, with a victory at home against the West Indies preceded by losses away to India and Pakistan. South African sides are always about the pace, and this side is no different, with Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi and Jansen easily the most dangerous bowling attack (including for the physical safety of batters in the competition).

Add to that the recent form of de Kock, Jansen and Brevis with the bat, and Maharaj’s proven spin pedigree, and this South African side could easily go one step further this time to lift their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy.

A bonus…

Look out also for Italy, who make their debut in the tournament. Italy’s side features some curious names, including South Australian brothers Ben and Harry of Big Bash fame, and Jon-Jon Smuts, a former South African international who will be representing a country he has never even visited.

Ritam is an award-winning journalist and lawyer based in Sydney. Ritam writes on domestic and global politics, human rights and social justice, and sport.

