SSI helping to build the Home Aged Care Workforce in Australia

Recent reports have shown that over 90% of older Australians wish to remain in their homes instead of moving into residential aged care services. This has given rise to an increasing demand for people to join the home care workforce across Australia. Settlement Services International (SSI) is delivering the government-funded Home Care Workforce Support Program (HCWSP) in New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

Introducing HCWSP

The Home Care Workforce Support Program is a free service and open to anyone who wants to build a meaningful career supporting seniors. The Program helps people start or advance a career taking care of seniors in the seniors’ own homes. Through this initiative, SSI is building, upskilling, training, and supporting an aged care workforce that provides safe, high-quality care that prioritises elders.

Why HCWSP

Working in home care provides a steady job that is meaningful and highly valued by clients. The work has flexible hours and is needed in almost every suburb in Sydney and right across NSW. The HCWSP provides support for new workers every step of the way; from connecting you with education providers and workplace training to helping you with all you need for job interviews to introducing you to employers.

SSI Support for participants

Joining the Home Care Workforce Support Program is easy. Click on the QR code and enter your details to have a HCWSP representative contact you. When you are registered in the Program, you get access to a range of benefits to help you build a career in home care. SSI can help you in the following ways:

Care Career Passport

As part of the program, you receive a Care Career Passport developed in conjunction with aged care industry experts and Registered Training Organisations, to help you build and document your successful career in home care. The Passport guides you throughout your journey as you become an aged care worker. It provides you with a professional document to show potential employers that demonstrates your growing skills and qualifications as a care worker.

Recruitment event announcement

SSI is also running a series of events tailored to support people interested in becoming home care workers. Check out the SSI event page to find an event near you. If you would like to be considered for the program, please use the QR code to be put in touch with Program or come along to one of the listed events.

To join the Program or for more information check out the official SSI website – www.ssi.org.au/homecare

You can also contact a HCWSP representative in your language by clicking on the chat icon at the bottom of the Homecare page.

