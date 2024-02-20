Mahindra partners with Volleyball Australia as sponsor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Less than a year after entering the Australian market, Indian automotive manufacturing giant Mahindra has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Volleyball Australia.

This marks Mahindra Automotive Australia’s first foray into the local sports sponsorship arena.

This strategic partnership aims to elevate the popularity of volleyball across Australia while showcasing Mahindra’s commitment to community and sporting talent development.

As the Naming Rights’ sponsor for the Australian Beach Volleyball Championships and the Australian Volleyball Super League (AVSL), Mahindra will enhance the visibility of these competitions for at least the next two years. Additionally, Mahindra’s logo will be displayed on all AVSL team singlets.

With this partnership, Mahindra becomes the official vehicle partner for Australia’s national volleyball teams, the Volleyroos and Beach Volleyroos. “Events will feature Mahindra’s flagship SUVs – the XUV7OO and Scorpio – symbolising the blend of high performance and adventure inherent to both Mahindra and volleyball,” a release said recently.

Sachin Arolkar, Head of International Operations, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Our partnership with Volleyball Australia signifies a key milestone in Mahindra’s journey, reflecting our belief in the unifying power of sports. Australia is an important market for us, and this sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Australians. This partnership is a strategic step towards achieving our vision of becoming a household name in the Australian automotive market by 2030.”

Volleyball Australia CEO, Andrew Dee, said, “Partnering with Mahindra marks a pivotal moment for Volleyball Australia, propelling our sport into a new era of growth and visibility. Mahindra’s support enables us to expand our reach, enhance our events, and provide our national teams with the resources they need for international success. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence and the development of volleyball, from grassroots initiatives to the global stage. We are excited to embark on this journey with Mahindra, driving the sport forward in Australia and beyond.”

Ankit Taneja, National Manager, Mahindra Automotive Australia, said, “This alliance is crucial to our next phase of expansion, ensuring that Mahindra reaches a broader audience and integrates more deeply into the Australian way of life, aligning perfectly with the dynamic spirit of sportsmanship and the passion of our audience. With this partnership we aim to create memorable experiences for volleyball fans, further deepening Mahindra’s connection with the Australian community.”

Georgia Johnson, Beach Volleyroo, highlighted the importance of equality in sports and the significant support Mahindra provides. “It’s very exciting to have Mahindra on board. Because we travel so much as part of our sport, our events are held all over the world, we need support from commercial sponsors. The support helps us progress towards qualification for the Olympics and other peak performance events like the World Championships as well, which Australia is hosting in Adelaide in 2025,” she said.

Zachery Schubert, Beach Volleyroo, expressed enthusiasm for the sponsorship’s impact. “Mahindra’s involvement with Volleyball Australia is exciting for both the sport and our team, particularly in an Olympic year. Their support is key to elevating volleyball’s profile and our success.”

Mahindra’s global commitment to sports, demonstrated through partnerships with the IPL, FIFA World Cup, and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, further highlights its dedication to sporting excellence.

Mahindra entered the Australian market in June 2023.

Learn more about Volleyball Australia on https://volleyball.org.au/ / Facebook @VolleyballAustralia, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube @ausvolley