Aus Open 2023: Sania Mirza in first round win

The win for the Indo-Kazakh pair is a strong start for the six-time major title winner, the 2023 Australian Open being Sania Mirza's last.

By IANS
Sania Mirza
Playing in her last Grand Slam tournament, India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza started her Aus Open campaign with a women’s doubles first-round win, partnering with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina here on Thursday.

The Indo-Kazakh pair defeated Ukrainian-Belgian pair Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2, 7-5. Mirza and Danilina will face the Ukrainian-Belgian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round on Friday at the Australian Open.

The former world No. 1 women’s doubles player had earlier this month announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19.

Earlier this week Mirza took to Instagram to share her joy in participating in the Aus Open, captioning it to be her ‘fav slam’.

 

Sania Mirza has six major titles — three in doubles and three in mixed doubles — with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Aus Open mixed doubles title.

In 2015, she paired up with Swiss legend Martina Hingis, with whom she won three back-to-back Grand Slam doubles titles and the duo’s first Grand Slam success came at Wimbledon the same year.

Meanwhile, Competing in their first Grand Slam together as a pair, the Indian men’s doubles wildcards Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost to 14th seeds John Peers of Australia and Andrea Mies of Germany 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 3-6.

Another men’s pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela suffered a 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of Greek pair Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros.

