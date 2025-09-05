What are you looking for...?
Lakshmi Ganapathy
South Asian Links at Melbourne and Sydney Fringe 2025

This year's Melbourne and Sydney Fringe programs are overflowing with boundary pushing, bold works and unmissable performances

Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

Quirky comedy, a personalised Veena recital, and immersive theatre on domestic violence are some of the South Asian offerings this year. (Melbourne and Sydney Fringe 2025)

SYDNEY FRINGE FESTIVAL (1-30 SEPTEMBER)

Artificially Unintelligent: Show about Humans, AI’s and Scams

A show on technology, intelligence, and modern-day scams (Source: Sydney Fringe Festival)

Aditya Gautam, of ‘Don’t Call Me a Papadum’ and ‘Unskilled Immigrant’ fame returns with a brand-new hour, this time dissecting technology, intelligence, and modern-day scams.

And What Will People Say?

An exploration of domestic violence through classical arts (Source: Sydney Fringe)

Some of Australia’s foremost classical Indian artists, including Indu Balachandran, Pirashanna Thevarajah and Narthana Kanagasabai, come together to confront domestic violence through a fusion of Indian dance, music and poetry.

Unbound

A celebration of femininity (Source: Sydney Fringe Festival)

An ode to the feminine in Indian classical arts and the modern woman, woven by an ensemble of Bharatanatyam dancers, a Carnatic vocalist, a Nattuvanar, a Mridangam player, and a Flautist.

An Exploration of Sitar by Ravi

Featuring live collaborations and guest artists (Source: Sydney Fringe Festival)

Hear the sitar like never before as Ravi Ramjas invites guest audience collaborators and bends genre to play creative covers of popular songs.

Cookies & Cream

A comedy show that celebrates cultural diversity (Source: Sydney Fringe Festival)

QLD Raw Comedy runner up Sahib Rana and observational comic Liam Daley make a sweet combination, blending culture and personal quirks into a comedy showcase. Also showing at Melbourne Fringe.

ShamStock

A comedy told through stock images (Source: Sydney Fringe Festival)

Stock footage and meta-theatricality collide as Shamgodds bring their strange entrepreneurial performance practice to the stage, taking aim at the meaningless nature of stock videos.

MELBOURNE FRINGE FESTIVAL (30 SEPTEMBER-19 OCTOBER)

The Lucky Country

An original musical co-written by Vidya Makan (Image: Phil Erbacher)

The premiere of a highly anticipated original musical from Vidya Makan and Sonya Suares which questions what it means to be Australian.

Who wants to be a Citizen?

A relatable comedy on the journey to gaining a sense of belonging (Image: T J Garvie)

From leaving Sri Lanka during the civil war, to becoming a Raw Comedy National Finalist, Nadun Hetti shares his unique story with unapologetically bold punchlines.

Sunny the Funny Bunny

All profits of the show will be dedicated to Kids Undercover (Image: Swetal Shah)

A half-Aussie, half-Indian IT project manager makes his stand-up debut, laughing at the madness of juggling careers, children and cultures. Melbourne and Sydney Fringe 2025

Jugalbandi

Highly talented artists come together in a celebration of music (Image: Judisketches)

Classic South Asian music is reinterpreted by a vibrant new ensemble, led by two former Indian Idol contestants, a showcase of the subcontinent’s dynamic sounds.

First Trimester

An exploration of human connection and parenthood (Image: Jordan Rossi & Emily Drake)

London-based performance artist Krishna Istha continues the world-wide search for their perfect sperm donor, in a series of irreverent interviews exploring human connection and parenthood.

For the full Melbourne and Sydney Fringe 2025 program, and to find out more about these shows, visit the Sydney Fringe Festival website and Melbourne Fringe Festival website.

Lakshmi is Melbourne Content Creator for Indian Link and the winner of the VMC's 2024 Multicultural Award for Excellence in Media. Best known for her monthly youth segment 'Cutting Chai' and her historical video series 'Linking History' which won the 2024 NSW PMCA Award for 'Best Audio-Visual Report', she is also a highly proficient arts journalist, selected for ArtsHub's Amplify Collective in 2023.

