South Asian talent shines at the 2025 Schools Spectacular

The matinee performance of this year’s Schools Spectacular left students Vir Parulekar, Aarvi Chhabra and Samara Marie Shahi feeling giddy from the adrenaline rush even hours after it ended. They’re amongst the 38 featured vocalists in the 2025 NSW Schools Spectacular show, one of the largest amateur productions in the world. This year’s production boasted 5,500 performers from 400 different schools performing at the Qudos Bank Arena, with acts ranging from singing and dancing to acrobatics.

Each year of Schools Spectacular brings to the forefront new talent, offering a glimpse into what show business in Australia could look like in just a few years. For the students performing, the show gives them the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

“Being in the same vicinity as people who love music and performing as much as I do makes me feel so inspired…” Samara from Ryde Secondary College explains.

“And these people become your friends for life,” 14-year-old Vir adds enthusiastically.

As the lead singers on the hit song Jai Ho, the friendship between Vir, Aarvi and Samara deepened with every rehearsal. For Samara and Aarvi, who took the lead for the first time, this bond became a lifeline.

“We always hype each other up before we go out on stage,” Vir says. “We make sure that we are all comfortable and feel good.”

Vir, who had also sung in the 2024 Schools Spectacular, led four songs in this year’s production, including Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile,” Christopher Tin’s “Waloyo Yamoni,” “Jai Ho,” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” by The Beatles.

He cites his previous experience at Schools Spectacular as giving him the confidence to truly enjoy his performances.

“I know now that if something goes wrong, no one will make fun of you for it,” he says.

Samara and Aarvi felt a similar excitement.

“Seeing the audience all around me never felt overwhelming. It actually drives me and motivates me to perform,” Samara says.

Despite their shared passion, they each had vastly different musical beginnings.

Aarvi, who came to Australia from Karnataka in 2023, regularly participated in singing competitions in both countries. Ultimately, it was a win in a talent show contest in India which eventually led to singing classes and then the Schools Spectacular stage.

Samara’s musical journey began when she was just a baby. Growing up in a musical household, she could sing before she could speak.

“When I was around one year old, I ripped the sole of my dad’s shoe off and started using it as a microphone to sing,” she laughs.

For Vir, it was his knack for being able to pick up tunes from Alvin and the Chipmunks with ease which prompted his father to enrol him into singing lessons. Now, he can’t imagine a life without music.

Perhaps it’s because of their talent and dedication that all three performers remain firmly grounded in their ambition. For Samara, Vir and Aarvi, Schools Spectacular hasn’t sparked dreams of stardom but has instilled within them a drive to improve.

“I started out singing after listening to Taylor Swift and wanting to be like her. But now, I just want to make sure that I keep improving and my voice gets stronger,” Aarvi says.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Samara explains, “My aim is to be happy where I end up. It’s not about fame for me, I just want to feel fulfilled with myself. Everything I do is for myself and for my family.”

This year’s Schools Spectacular aptly followed the theme, “Remarkable,” in reference to the power of young people to speak on the issues which matter to them.

“This is a show about making your mark, about daring to live out loud and standing up for one another…” Creative Director Sonja Sjolander says. Schools Spectacular 2025

As an aspiring artist, Vir believes in the show’s capacity to inspire people of colour to pursue work in the creative industries. Schools Spectacular 2025

“We were representing our culture in front of so many people and even though it was just the three of us performing, I think it’s enough to make a great impact,” Vir says.

Considering their enthusiasm, talent and bravery, it’s only a matter of time before the world stops to take notice.

