Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away at 75

Reading Time: 2 minutes

‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, breathed his last on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Mourning the demise of Roy, the Sahara India Group said in a statement, “With profound sadness, the Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar.

“Saharasri ji was an inspirational leader and a visionary, who passed away on November 14 at 10.30 p.m. due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) in Mumbai on November 12 following a decline in health.”

#SaharaGroup Managing Worker and Chairman #SubrataRoy passes away due to cardiorespiratory arrest: Sahara Group pic.twitter.com/zOwDeA1arx — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 14, 2023

“His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” the group said.

“Details regarding the last rites will be communicated in due course,” it added.

It also said that the Sahara India Pariwar is committed to uphold Roy’s legacy and will continue to honour his vision in driving the organisation.

Celebrities took to Twitter to remember the businessman.

Yuvraj Singh tweeted “Saddened to hear of the passing away of Mr. Subrata Roy, a real stalwart. He was a true testament of someone who never gave up no matter what the odds.

When I got diagnosed with cancer, he was one of the few people who stood by me and supported me. He was always very close to me and my family, and someone we looked up to.

He was a fighter who despite facing tough times himself, fought with every ounce of his being till the very end.

A huge loss and a very difficult void to fill. RIP sir 🙏🏻 my prayers for the strength of his family and well-wishers.”

Saddened to hear of the passing away of Mr. Subrata Roy, a real stalwart. He was a true testament of someone who never gave up no matter what the odds. When I got diagnosed with cancer, he was one of the few people who stood by me and supported me. He was always very close to… pic.twitter.com/44VEkKtV4a — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2023

He use to be a great sports lover 🙏🙏 and supported a lot of sportspersons…Thank u sir for all the love and support you will be missed 🙏 #SubrataRoy pic.twitter.com/PrGpLJZt43 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 15, 2023

