Recharge your skin on the weekends!

Being an ‘urbanista’ and on-the-move throughout the week is exciting, however, there are many environmental and lifestyle factors linked to city living that can be very harmful to our skin.

Plabita Sharma, skincare expert at The Body Shop India says the weekend is the ideal time to make up for lost time with some truly necessary sleep after the chaotic work week.

“Great skin is not simply a matter of DNA. Your daily habits, in fact, have a big impact on what you see in the mirror. Ultimately, caring for your skin is simply personal. Normally working women don’t get enough time to pamper themselves with an accurate skin care so weekends are more comfortable periods where women can let their skin breathe. Weekend skincare regime help in rejuvenation of the skin and gives a fresh radiant look for weekdays,” she says.

With a busy life and limited excess to self-care during weekdays it’s very important to have some me time during the relaxed weekend. To start with, take a decent hot shower to enable your muscles to unwind followed by a light sprinkle of cold water.

Show your skin some affection with the correct healthy skin items. Replenish your skin with a moisturizing treat while you rest at the end of the week by applying a medium-term face mask.

Additionally, go for some antioxidants and let your skin breathe unreservedly.

Washing your face is the most significant and the initial phase for healthy skin to be centered around. Choose a face wash rich in charcoal because it cleanses away dirt and impurities and helps in unclogging pores to give soft and radiant skin. Post this, use a moisturizer to hydrate your skin.

Some of the special products to use during weekend skincare regimes are face masks, which not only improve the overall appearance of your skin, but can be quite therapeutic. Masks infused with aromatic essential oils like mint and rosemary can lift your spirit by stimulating your senses, giving a spa-like treatment at home.

Use an exfoliator. Scrubbing is one of the most essential skin care regimens that you need to follow. Weekly exfoliation helps in gently removing dead skin cells and keep your skin clean.

No matter what the season is moisturization should be an essential part of skincare regime. Using a moisturizer every day can make your skin radiant and provide deep hydration.