Raf Saperra at Sydney: song and statement

Raf Saperra

When Raf Saperra hit the stage at the Sydney Festival recently, he wasted no time – tearing straight into his hit Venomz Boliyan.

A proud proclamation of his multi-hyphenate identity, the high-energy track places boliyan front and centre, backed by heavy beats. It’s not just a chant, but a command: take Saperra as he is.

The audience lapped it up.

For the artist himself, Venomz signalled a return to the music that first brought him recognition – defying genres, bending expectations, and faithfully representing the dual identities he, like his fans, boldly embraces.

It set the tone for the evening from the very first beat.

Raf barely gave the crowd a moment to breathe, powering through a nonstop run of crowd favourites including Modern Mirza, Lalkaareh, Glassy Riddim and Nach Le Soniya. Each track flowed seamlessly into the next, keeping the energy at a constant peak as the audience sang along and danced in unison.

The energy of the Bhangra dancers and the rhythm of the dhol transported many to the heart of Punjab, or to their ‘pind,’ as Raf interacted with the audience often in his native Punjabi dialect.

While the audience was largely made up of second-generation South Asians, there was also a notable presence of music lovers from the wider, non-Asian community, reflecting how Raf’s fusion of Punjabi tradition and modern beats has crossed cultural boundaries.

Raf is one of the most talked-about names in the British Punjabi music scene. His music taps into Punjabi folk storytelling and rhythm, which resonates deeply with his fans all over the world who see their culture reflected on a contemporary stage.

Born to Punjabi immigrants who arrived in the UK in 1986, Raf-Saperra grew up in Streatham, South London. He immersed himself both in UK urban music and South Asian musical traditions – learning instruments such as the dhol, tabla and harmonium and training in Hindustani vocal styles.

Saperra first gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic by posting Punjabi folk and fusion music clips on social media, which quickly went viral. His early breakout track Modern Mirza helped establish him as a genre-bending artist, and subsequent releases established him as a global artist.

Raf made his debut performance in Australia in 2024 as part of Vivid Sydney. This year he came back to Australia for a four-city headline run – hitting Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

When his debut performance took place at Sydney Opera House, many fans hoped for a venue that would allow them to stand, dance, and get close to the stage.

Although City Recital Hall adapted its format to meet this expectation, the sound quality fell short. Vocals were at times difficult to distinguish over the heavy beats. But the crowd stayed engaged, carried more by Raf’s energy and music than by the technical execution.

More than just a concert, the night felt like a celebration of identity – a space where second-generation South Asians could hear music that honours tradition while embracing modern expression. Raf Saperra

Raf may be an artist, but in moments like these, he becomes a voice for a whole community.

