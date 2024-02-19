Queensland flood death: Indian national is victim

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An Indian national has died in a flooding incident in Queensland as wild weather battered the region with severe rain and thunderstorms, the Indian High Commission in Canberra said on February 16.

Expressing condolences, the Indian mission said that it is in touch with the family and providing all possible assistance.

“Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: an Indian national lost her life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. Mission team is in touch for all necessary assistance,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

While further details are awaited, the Queensland flood death victim’s name was not revealed by the mission.

The local media reported that a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a partially submerged car in floodwaters in Queensland.

A spokesperson of Incitec Pivot Limited, a company with a manufacturing facility at Phosphate Hill in Queensland, confirmed the woman was an employee of the company.

“Our thoughts are with our employee’s family and friends at this very sad time. We have offered our employee’s family ongoing support. We are also supporting our colleagues. We will continue to liaise with relevant authorities as required, including Queensland police,” the spokesperson of the company said in a statement.

Following the Queensland flood death, police said that the matter is being investigated and urged people to come up with any information that can assist in the investigation.

“Due to recent weather events, flooding is continuing to impact extensive road networks across the Mount Isa district. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, and to never enter flood waters,” stated the Queensland police.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology in the country has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for parts of southeast Queensland, which includes heavy rainfall warnings across Logan, Redland City and parts of Brisbane.

According to the most recent update by the bureau, a severe thunderstorm was likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash-flooding in some parts of the state.

READ MORE: NSW floods claim first victim: Ayaz Younus