OzAsia Festival 2024: Indian Links to look out for

The OzAsia festival 2024 will kick off on October with a fresh list of performances. Boasting internationally renowned artists, award winning cinema, and not to mention, amazing food, the festival is bound to attract people from all over Australia. Here are some of the Indian links to look out for!

A Passage to Bollywood: (1 – 2 November 2024)

It’s the brainchild of the Indian-Australian who has made one of the biggest impacts on the international dance scene in India. Ashley Lobo, who you might have seen on the judging panel of India’s Dancing Superstar, brings his internationally acclaimed show to Australia. It’s a story about love and friendship set to old and new Bollywood hits. What’s not to love about it?

Parvyn – Maujuda Album Launch Party (8 November)

Parvyn Singh’s solo career started off with a bang after her first album was nominated for an ARIA Award. Now, she’s ready to release her new album in the city that she was brought up in. Her music is a blend of rock, disco, jazz and Punjabi folk music. If you’re looking for something a little left field, then the launch party is the place to go to!

The Mixed-Race Tape – Kultar Ahluwalia and Nexus Arts (26 Oct & 2 November)

Southern Adelaide’s Ahluwalia contains multitudes. He is a father, occupational therapist and hip-hop artist. Similarly, the music he’ll be bringing to the OzAsia Festival 2024 is an eclectic mix, featuring recordings and family interviews, in an exploration of his heritage and upbringing to portray the complexity of our identities.

The Special Comedy Comedy Special (9 November):

Starring comedians from the South Asian community such as Urvi Majumdar who you might have seen in shows such as Fisk, and relatable lawyer turned comedian Sashi Perera, this one night only comedy special is a rare occasion where our fave comedy geniuses will show off their wits.

In fact, it’s such a special occasion that the word ‘special’ is featured in the title twice!

Other South Asian comedians who will join Perera and Majumdar are Kushi Venkatesh and Dilruk Jayasinha.

L-FRESH The LION: (10 November)

Another ARIA nominee joins the list of performers to look out for at the annual festival. He’s graced the same stage as Sir Elton John, Nas and has been featured on MTV India. Whether you’re into hip-hop or not, New South Wales’ L-FRESH the LION is bound to keep you entertained.

OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words: (8 -10 November)

The Weekend of Words will be THE meeting place for Aussie literary souls. With writers such as Benjamin Law, Nebula award winning writer Vajra Chandrasekera and artists from all over the world, this event will leave you feeling inspired.

Adelade Film Festival – (23 Oct- 3 Nov)

There’s a lot to look out for in the festival, which features a wide selection of films from India, Iran, China and many other countries. This year, it will feature a curated selection of 5 Indian films, including the Cannes Grand Prix winner, All We Can Imagine as Light (2024). The other films include In the Belly of the Tiger (2024), Boong (2024), Nocturnes (2024) and Second Chance (2024).

Saree Selections (24 Oct – 16 Nov)

What better way to celebrate both Indian and Australian Indigenous art, than to combine the saree with Indigenous patterns and designs? This touching cross cultural exchange honours the First Peoples of Australia and shows the intersection between Indian and Indigenous culture.

Two Blood Artist Talk (6 November)

Ever wanted a sneak peak behind the curtains of your favourite productions? Artists Daniel Riley, S.Shakthidharan and Jasmine Sheppard are doing just that for their upcoming show Two Blood, which is a heart rending love story set in Australia during the Gold Rush.

Curious to know more? Read about all the events here.