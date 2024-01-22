Non-stop flights between India and Perth “high on the agenda”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Western Australia’s Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti is set to embark on a significant tourism and trade mission to India, with the primary focus on establishing non-stop flights between India and Perth. Ms Saffioti will visit Delhi and Chennai, meeting with key Indian airlines to advocate for direct air travel connections between the two regions, addressing a longstanding need in the state’s second-largest market.

“It’s so important to keep our state connected with India, and I’m really looking forward to showcasing what our state can offer in tourism, trade, and investment,” said Ms Saffioti.

With Western Australia currently lacking ongoing non-stop flights between India and Perth, the mission aims to reinforce the demand for direct travel between the two destinations. The move comes as India ranks as WA’s seventh-largest international market by visitor numbers, recording 27,000 visitors who spent an estimated $91 million in the state during the year ending September 2023.

To bolster the tourism aspect of the mission, Ms Saffioti will host a tourism stakeholder event, bringing together key travel businesses from across the Indian market. The event seeks to position Western Australia as a desirable holiday destination for Indian travellers.

“High on the agenda for this mission is securing a non-stop service between India and Western Australia – this is a huge aviation priority for our Government,” Ms Saffioti said.

Western Australia Deputy Premier to discuss non stop flights between Perth and India as she heads to Delhi and Chennai on a tourism and trade mission. pic.twitter.com/kbPr7yTkTa — Teesta Prakash (@Teesta_P) January 21, 2024

Alongside tourism opportunities, the mission aims to enhance investment and trade relations between the two countries. The WA Deputy Premier is scheduled to meet with a diverse range of business stakeholders, including senior representatives from mining, primary industries, innovation sectors, government, and industry bodies.

India, with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and population, offers significant opportunities for bilateral investment and trade. The mission is expected to strengthen economic and cultural ties, providing mutual benefits for both regions.

“It will further strengthen the ties between us and provide a very valuable opportunity to meet with key business leaders and stakeholders from a range of industries,” Ms Saffioti added.

READ ALSO: Air India to start first-ever direct Mumbai-Melb flights