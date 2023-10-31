Air India to start first-ever direct Mumbai-Melb flights

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In an announcement that is set to delight travellers and aviation enthusiasts alike, Air India is all set to launch its first-ever non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne. Commencing operations from the 15th of December 2023, this new air route promises passengers a convenient and time-saving way to bridge the gap between two captivating destinations.

The introduction of this non-stop air connection is poised to redefine travel convenience and comfort for passengers seeking to journey between Mumbai and Melbourne. With three weekly flights on the schedule, this service is a welcome relief for those weary of the inconveniences associated with layovers and extended travel times.

“Fly to Australia non-stop, like never before! The first-ever Mumbai x Melbourne non-stop flights will be taking off 3x weekly starting from 15th December 2023,” announced Air India on X (previously known as Twitter), marking a significant milestone in the airline’s service expansion.

Air India has designated its state-of-the-art B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft for this new route, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The airline plans to operate the non-stop service three times a week initially, with the possibility of increasing frequency based on demand.

Experts say the introduction of a non-stop flight from Mumbai to Melbourne is a significant addition and has been eagerly awaited.

Navneet Mittal of Ozii Travel Plan says Air India has meticulously scheduled the flight, departing from Melbourne on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 2000hrs, arriving in Mumbai at 0235am.

“This schedule allows for seamless connections, as you’ll have the entire day to catch connecting flights. Similarly, when departing from Mumbai, the flight takes off at 0050am, providing ample opportunities to connect to various cities. This new direct route is particularly beneficial for parents and relatives who may not be comfortable with one-stop flights and fear the inconvenience of changing aircraft. Now, they can board in Mumbai and fly directly to Melbourne,” Mr Mittal told Indian Link.

This development not only underscores Air India’s commitment to expanding its international reach but also the potential for strengthened cultural and economic ties between India and Australia.

Melbourne Airport’s Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos, highlighted the significance of the open skies agreement between the two nations in facilitating the launch of this exciting route.

“Australia and India have an open skies air services agreement, which has provided Air India the certainty they need to efficiently announce, put on sale and launch these new flights without the uncertainty associated with bilateral agreements,” Parashos was quoted as saying by karryon.com.au.

“Open Skies and liberal bilateral agreements provide airlines with the certainty they need to add flights and respond to trends as demand for passenger and cargo increases,” he said.

Melbourne’s vibrant Indian community, which boasts the largest population of Indian residents in Australia, and the cultural ties shared between the two regions, make Melbourne the perfect gateway for travelers from the subcontinent to explore Victoria and beyond.

Recent data reveals that Melbourne received more Indian visitors than any other Australian city in the last financial year, with 433,000 Indian residents traveling through the Victorian gateway.

Mumbai, as India’s financial capital, has become Melbourne’s largest international market without non-stop flights, further underscoring the significance of this new route in connecting the two major cities.

Air India’s Melbourne-Mumbai flights are scheduled to depart from Tullamarine at 8 pm, making it a convenient choice for both leisure and business travelers.

This announcement comes on the heels of Air India’s brand makeover, which included a new aircraft livery, revamped website, mobile app, loyalty program, and cabin interiors. It reflects the airline’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining a modern and stylish identity.

Moreover, the data showing Australia as one of the top five nations visiting India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 suggests an increasing interest in travel between the two countries.

In the aviation sector, it’s worth noting that Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons announced a merger between Air India and Vistara last year, creating India’s leading airline group and further expanding the airline’s global presence.

With bookings now open for the Mumbai-Melbourne non-stop flights, travelers are encouraged to act swiftly, as high demand is expected for this highly-anticipated service.

The launch of this new route strengthens Air India’s position in the international aviation market, offering more choices for travelers and enhancing global connectivity. Air India’s commitment to providing a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience remains a hallmark of its service, making this development an exciting prospect for anyone planning to traverse the skies between Mumbai and Melbourne.

