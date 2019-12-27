Israel’s Mount Masada turns ‘screen’ for night show

Staying the night around Mount Masada? Catch this light-and-sound show on the history of the ancient fortification

From Dusk to Dawn. Pic Credit IANS

Ranked as Israel’s most popular national park with a million visitors a year, the Masada National Park has created a first of its kind evening spectacle — a new nocturnal 45 minutes show ‘From Dusk to Dawn’ — screened for the audience by means of multimedia technology.

Mount Masada itself serves as the “screen” on which the performance is shown. The western side of Mount Masada also offers historical information zones along the route that takes the visitors to the performance: A short film where visitors can see behind the scenes of the archaeological excavations of Masada, as well as two audio zones that recount the story of the Roman siege of Masada and King Herod’s extravagant lifestyle.

The moving soundtrack was composed especially for the show by Shlomo Gronich, with many soloists, including Harel Sakat and Liraz Charhi. Dozens of actors, extras, orchestra and an extensive choir participate in the performance, breathing life into the ancient story of Masada and its historical heroes.

The open air theatre at Masada hosts up to 1,500 persons and a spacious camping area is available for visitors who choose to spend the night at Masada and climb to the top of the mountain to watch the magnificent sunrise at dawn.

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday after sunset. Winters – 7:30 p.m.; Summers – 8:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Fee for adults is 50 Israeli new shekel (about 14.46USD) and children from 5-18 years is 40 Israeli new shekel (about 11.57 USD).