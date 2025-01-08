Mystery surrounds the balcony fall of newlywed Deekshya Dahal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The tragic death of Deekshya Dahal, a 39-year-old registered nurse who recently got married in Nepal, has left the South Asian-Australian community grappling with unanswered questions. Dahal fell from a high-rise apartment balcony on River Road, Parramatta in the early hours of January 2, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fall.

The incident came to light when a member of the public called emergency services at 1:40 am, reporting that they had seen Dahal hanging from the balcony of her partner’s apartment. NSW Police allegedly arrived a minute later, but found Dahal in the driveway. Officers immediately commenced CPR, but sadly, she could not be revived.

Complicating the narrative is an earlier mysterious call made at 11:45pm the previous night. While no conversation occurred, background noises of raised voices were reported. Attempts by emergency services to return the call went unanswered. Detective Superintendent Barry Vincent later confirmed that officers managed to contact Dahal’s husband, Labrinda Subedi, 40, at 11:47 pm. Subedi provided his name and address, but police prioritised other emergencies before arriving at the scene nearly two hours later.

Subedi was taken into custody and interviewed for several hours on the same day but was released without charge pending further inquiries. His family has strongly denied any foul play, insisting the fall was a “terrible accident”.

“Labrinda is a broken man,” Subedi’s brother-in-law, Sushant told The Daily Telegraph. “They were deeply in love, newly married, and planning their future together. Now he has to plan her funeral.”

Adding another layer to the mystery, the pair were reportedly known to authorities since an apprehended violence order (AVO) had been issued against Deekshya Dahal by police in November. While the couple lived separately, Dahal’s presence at Subedi’s apartment did not breach the order.

Police have formed a strike force to investigate the tragic fall. Among the issues under scrutiny are the initial call, which was made from a phone not registered to Subedi but possibly used by him, and the delay in police response.

“These are routine assessments made by officers, and we will be examining the timings and resource allocations as part of our investigation,” said Superintendent Vincent in a press meeting with Channel 7.

The South Asian-Australian community remains in shock over the sudden loss of a dedicated nurse whose life was filled with promise. As the investigation continues, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers to help uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

READ MORE: Medical graduate Ujvala Vemuru plunges to death near Gold Coast