Medical graduate Ujvala Vemuru plunges to death near Gold Coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A promising medical graduate, Ujvala Vemuru, met a tragic end over the weekend as she fell to her death while hiking at Lamington National Park in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Identified as a recent graduate from Bond University in Queensland, Vemuru, in her 20s, was with friends at Yanbacoochie Falls on Saturday afternoon when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to local media reports, Vemuru was engaged in taking photos with a tripod when it slipped and fell over a ledge. In an attempt to retrieve it, she slipped herself, falling approximately 10 meters down a slope and another 10 meters into the waterhole below.

Despite the valiant efforts of three off-duty doctors who were present at the scene, Vemuru succumbed to her injuries.

Rescue crews faced a challenging operation that lasted over six hours to retrieve Vemuru’s body. Multiple units, including paramedics and firefighters, were deployed for the mission.

Vemuru, originally from Western Australia, had completed her medical studies at Bond University just last year. Her academic excellence had previously been acknowledged when she was recognized as one of “WA’s brightest young minds” for her outstanding exam results at Willetton Senior High School in 2018.

The tragic incident has prompted authorities to issue a cautionary advisory to bushwalkers, urging them to remain on marked tracks while visiting the national park.

Gold Coast officials are currently preparing a report for the coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding Vemuru’s untimely demise.

The loss of Ujvala Vemuru has left her family, friends, and the medical community in mourning, underscoring the importance of safety precautions during outdoor activities in natural settings.

READ MORE: Queensland flood death