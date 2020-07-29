If you are of Indian heritage, someone who has travelled to India, or just someone who has a fascination of all things Indian, we invite you to participate in Indian Link’s photo contest entitled #myIndianlink.

Show us your best image that displays your LINK to India, or your FEEL of India.

What do you need to do?

Just upload your photograph on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #myIndianlink and be sure to tag us on the platform (FB, IG, Twitter). Include a line explaining why this photo signifies your Indian link. Be creative and surprise us!

To boost inspiration, here is a photo sent in by Zlatko Varenina who is based in Melbourne. It became our cover image 3 years ago.

Photo by Zlatko Varenina

Top two photos will be featured in our special Independence day issue. The winning entries will also receive Amazon gift vouchers valued at $100 each.

Last day to enter: Sunday, 9th August 2020

This contest is open to those who live in Australia and amateur photographers only.

Terms and conditions

1. Your photograph: You agree to grant Indian Link a free, non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual and irrevocable license to use, reproduce, distribute, adapt, publish, broadcast, communicate and perform your entry, in whole or in part for any purpose including the Contest. This may include use in promotional formats broadcast to the public such as through a digital feed via Indian Link websites, Facebook pages, Twitter accounts and Instagram accounts, and in subsequent competition promotions (with attribution), or printed for physical events by Indian Link. You will not be entitled to any fee for such use.

2. Original photograph: Each entry must be an original work by you and you must have obtained the permission from all persons appearing in Images and relevant property owners to enter this Contest. You warrant that your entry is not, and its use by Indian Link will not infringe the rights (including intellectual property rights) of any third party.

3. Binding decision: A decision of Indian Link in relation to the conduct of the contest, including the selection of winning entries, is binding and conclusive and no correspondence will be entered into.