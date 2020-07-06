Mutter-ing Peas-fully

From parathas and kebabs to cheese balls, peas can do it all, writes NISHA CHAMAN.

Peas. Mutter, as we call them – and how they matter in so many recipes! Wonderfully adaptable to any kind of preparation, peas can provide interesting vegetarian twist to many dishes, aside from their great nutritional value.

Next time you’ve got a bag of peas and little idea what to do with them, here are four great recipes to attempt.

Mutter ke kabab

4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled

¾ cup green peas

½ bunch English spinach

Green chillies to taste, chopped finely

Coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp cornflour

Oil for deep frying.

Give the peas a whirl in the microwave briefly to soften before mashing them.

Peel and grate potatoes.

Blanch spinach leaves in boiling salted water, refresh in cold water and drain well, then chop.

Mix together potatoes, peas and spinach. Add green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger, chaat masala and salt.

Mix well; add cornflour and bind to a dough. Make balls out of the dough; flatten each slightly to form a tikki.

Deep fry, or shallow fry, in hot oil. Serve with tomato sauce.

You could also use arbi (eddo), boiled and mashed, in this recipe. For a variation from the tradition round-shaped tikki, try out a tear-drop shape!

Cheesy peasy balls

2 cups green peas

1 cup plain flour

1 cup tasty cheese, grated

1 large onion, chopped

1 tsp crushed garlic

1 tsp grated ginger

Green chillies to taste, chopped finely

2 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp garam masala

1 medium-sized tomato

1 tsp oil

Pinch baking powder

A few strand saffron, soaked in a little warm milk

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying.

Grind peas, chillies and tomatoes together in the mixer.

Heat oil in pan and add cumin seeds. When they splutter, add onions and saute.

Add ginger and garlic and fry some more. Then add the peas mixture, garam masala, salt, a little water and a tsp of the plain flour.

Mix well and cook some more till it all comes together. Remove from heat and add grated cheese.

Make a thick batter with the remaining flour, salt, saffron solution and water as required.

Dip the cheese-and-peas balls in the batter and deep fry in hot oil till golden brown. Serve with tomato sauce.

Mutter ke paranthe

(PADMA BAWEJA of New Delhi provided this recipe).

For stuffing:

2 cups green peas

3 tsp oil

Pinch asafoetida

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Red chilli powder to taste.

For rotis:

2 cups atta

1 tsp salt

Water to make dough

Oil for frying.

Coarsely grind peas in the mixer, without adding any water.

Heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida and the ground peas. Keep stirring.

Add salt, red chilli powder and pepper. Mix well and continue to stir till the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

To make rotis, prepare a dough with the atta and knead well. Use the peas mixture to stuff rotis like you would other stuffed paranthas.

Khoya Mutter

(This recipe comes from USHA SARIN of New Delhi).

500 gms peas

150 gms khoya

2 medium onions, grated

2-3 large tomatoes, pureed

1 tsp crushed garlic

1 tsp grated ginger

3 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

3-4 numbers cloves

1 inch piece cinnamon

4-5 numbers green cardamom

Salt, red chilli powder and garam masala to taste

1 tsp turneric

Green coriander for garnish.

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. After about a minute or so, add onions and saute.

Add garlic and ginger and fry till onion is browned. Then add tomatoes and mix well.

Cook till a sauce-like consistency is reached. (Add water to make a gravy if you wish).

Then put in the peas. Add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder and garam masala. Mix well.

Meanwhile, crumble khoya and fry gently in a little oil over a medium flame. Then add it to the peas.

Mix to combine well. Garnish with coriander leaves before serving.

This dish doesn’t have to be eaten alone – it goes well with both rotis and rice.

