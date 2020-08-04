Mithali Raj, Alyssa Healy weigh in on WIPL – WBBL date clash

Source: Twitter.

With the women’s IPL expected to be played during the men’s edition this September, overlapping with the women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, many women’s cricketers have weighed in on the subject.

Australian women’s cricketer Alyssa Healy expressed her unhappiness on social media. She first came up with a sarcastic tweet, which read: “So during the WBBL….cool.”

Later, she clarified that it stemmed from concerns about players not being able to support the women’s format of either IPL or the WBBL due to conflicting contracts. Several Indian players like T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were set to participate in the WBBL this year.

So during the WBBL…. cool https://t.co/w5aNhN9FTw — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Recently, the BCCI announced that the 13th edition of the men’s IPL was shifted to the UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. It will take place from 19 September to 10 November in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The women’s IPL is expected to take place in the same time frame.

Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj described the decision as a “good move”, arguing that such an overlap was an unfortunate but inevitable part of the WIPL franchise building process. Earlier this year, she stressed the need to start the women’s IPL by 2021 latest, even if it takes place on a smaller scale.

The Bcci is gradually building towards having a full fledged women’s ipl in a few years with the franchise module. This is an ipl challenger of sorts( 4 teams) At this juncture it’s important the building process is not halted thus it’s a good move to have it alongside the men’s — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, WBBL 6 is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 17-18 October, highlighted by match between defending champions Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers. This season’s three-match finals series is scheduled to be played from 27-29 November. The times and venue is yet to be confirmed.

READ ALSO: IPL 2020 dates, standard operating procedures announced