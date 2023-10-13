Men’s ODI WC INDvPAK: Arijit Singh to ignite the stage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that the sensational playback singer, Arijit Singh, to dazzle fans before the epic 2023 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan at the awe-inspiring Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium,” BCCI posted on social media platform X on Thursday night.

Adding musical fuel to the fire, the maestros Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will be Joining the musical fiesta later on.

A dazzling array of celebrities, spanning Bollywood, politics, and various domains, are expected to grace the high-profile World Cup encounter.

Talking about the performance of both teams in the ongoing tournament, India and Pakistan have triumphed in all their matches. While India secured victories against Australia and Afghanistan, displaying their prowess on different grounds, Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, having played their warm-up games and initial round-robin matches in Hyderabad. Men’s ODI WC INDvPAK

Frequently characterized as one of the most intense and enduring sporting rivalries worldwide, an India-Pakistan cricket match is perpetually entwined with the geopolitical fault lines that separate the two nations. However, this game, a legacy of British colonial rule, has demonstrated its potential to transcend mere runs and wickets. It possesses the capacity to unite, rather than divide, the over 1.6 billion people dispersed across the subcontinent.

During the recent visit of Pakistan’s cricket team to India’s southern city of Hyderabad, they received an enthusiastic welcome from Indian fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their star players. Furthermore, when Pakistan achieved World Cup history by successfully chasing down the highest target against Sri Lanka, the Indian spectators in the stands erupted with joy and excitement.

The moment when Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, presented his country’s jersey to a groundskeeper at one of the stadiums was celebrated as a “remarkable gesture” by an Indian newspaper. In a conversation with reporters prior to the start of the World Cup last month, Azam expressed his excitement about being in the country, stating, “The way people are embracing our team, it feels as though we are not in India, but rather, it feels like we are at home.”

In ODI World Cup matches, India has maintained a perfect record against their arch-rivals, winning all seven encounters and will be aiming to continue their dominance in Saturday’s match-up. Men’s ODI WC INDvPAK

