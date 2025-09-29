Love, ducks, and hat-tricks: Sporting terms by numbers

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Numbers keep score in sport – but they also tell stories. In cricket for example, they capture the tension of the ‘nervous nineties’, the relief of finally getting off the mark, or the thrill of clearing the boundary with a six. Sporting terms by numbers

Across games and generations, digits have taken on lives of their own, shaping the language of sport as much as the action itself.

From cricket fields to tennis courts, football pitches to dartboards, digits have become part of the language of sport – colourful shorthand for drama, triumph, and even superstition.

Here’s a look at the numbers that define our games – and have woven themselves into our conversations, clichés, and cheers.

Zero

Love game in tennis and table tennis.

Out for a duck in cricket (See why this cricketer was called Bombay Duck).

One

Singles in tennis, table tennis, or badminton.

Opening one’s account with a single run in cricket.

Running a quick single in cricket.

Two

Doubles matches (men’s, women’s, or mixed).

Two runs in cricket.

“Pair”: zero in both innings.

Three

Hat-trick in cricket (three wickets in three balls).

Four

Hitting a boundary in cricket.

Five

“Five-for”: five-wicket haul in cricket, also known as a fifer.

Basketball: the “starting five” or the five players who begin a game for a team

Five-a-side football – a version of the game played with five players on each team instead of the usual eleven.

Six

The batsman has hit the ball over the boundary rope on the full (without touching the ground first).

A set in tennis. Sporting terms by numbers

Seven

The iconic No. 7 jersey (Dhoni, Beckham, Ronaldo, Tendulkar).

Seven-a-side rugby: a variant of rugby union where each team consists of seven players instead of the usual 15

Eight

The black ball in snooker/pool. Whwn the black ball that must be pocketed last to win the game.

In rowing, “the eight” is a racing shell that carries eight rowers and a coxswain, who steers the boat

Nine

Number 9 jersey: the classic football striker.

Hat-trick of hat-tricks = nine wickets in cricket (rare but legendary).

Ten

Reaching double figures in cricket.

Losing 10 wickets = all out.

Eleven

A cricket XI.

Winning score in table tennis.

Twelve

The twelfth man in cricket.

Fifteen, Thirty, Forty

The scoring ladder in tennis.

Twenty

All out = 20 wickets in a cricket match.

Twenty-One

The winning score in table tennis.

Fifty

A half-century in cricket. Sporting terms by numbers

Ninety

“The nervous nineties” in cricket.

99

One shy of a century in cricket.

100

A cricket century.

100 metres sprint: the crown jewel of athletics.

Nelson

111 In cricket Nelson is the score of 111 (or its multiples 222, 333, etc.). It’s considered unlucky, with the superstition that something bad might happen ie, the fall of a wicket. The late England umpire David Shepherd would stand on one leg and hop whenever the score reached 111, to “ward off the bad luck.” The number comes from British naval hero Admiral Lord Nelson who, the story goes, he was supposed to have “one eye, one arm, one leg” — hence 111. It’s not entirely true: he lost an eye and an arm, but both his legs were intact, but the myth stuck.

147

A maximum break in snooker.

180

The perfect darts score with three darts.

Double Century / Triple Century

Cricketing milestones of rare brilliance.

1000

A career milestone: 1000 runs, wickets, or goals.

Final Whistle

From ducks to doubles to centuries, numbers bring colour and character to sport. They don’t just measure performance – they become part of folklore, shared memory, and even identity. Because in the end, sport is not just played in minutes and points, but in the magic of numbers that live on long after the final whistle. Sporting terms by numbers

Have any further number to add, dear reader?

With input by Rajni Anand Luthra

