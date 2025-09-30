What are you looking for...?
Last chance: Become an AFC Women’s Asian Cup volunteer

Applications for the Volunteer Program of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup close shortly

afc women's world cup volunteers 2026
Volunteers for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 have signed up from all participating nations (Source: Supplied)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Applications for the Volunteer Program of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ will close on Friday 3 October and Indian community members are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity.

The tournament will be hosted in Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast from March 1-21, 2026.

Sue Advani: Women’s Asian Cup volunteer
Sue Advani: Sydney volunteer (Source: Supplied)

Sydney-based Sue Advani, a long-term community advocate after her service with SEVA International Inc, has been appointed as the Indian Community Captain for the program.

“I am truly proud to be representing my country, India, and sharing the rich opportunities that exist with volunteering for a major event like the Asian Cup. It’s a great experience, to build new skills, meet people and be part of one of the biggest sporting events ever held in Australia,” Sue said.

Dr. Ashis Roy, representing the Indian Society of Western Australia, also expressed his joy in being selected as the second Volunteer Captain for India, with two matches being held in Perth and representing one of the larger diaspora communities in Australia.

Dr Ashis Ray Women’s Asian Cup volunteer
Dr Ashis Ray, Perth volunteer (Source: Supplied)

“I am delighted to be a part of the Volunteer program for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, and I have been sharing the opportunities with my community. It’s a unique experience and all volunteers will receive a uniform, training and a certificate for the completion of their duties,” said Dr. Ashis Roy.

The event areas that volunteers will work in include media operations, team services, fan experience and accreditation.

With volunteers already signed up from all participating nations and more than 60 cultural heritages represented, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ Volunteer Program is aiming to be the most diverse in Australian event history.

Volunteers will need to be a minimum of 16 years old, and no previous experience is necessary – just enthusiasm, reliability and a team-first attitude. Women’s Asian Cup volunteer

Australia has a proud tradition of volunteers stepping up to deliver iconic events – from the Sydney 2000 Olympics to the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ will carry that legacy forward and once again show the world the passion, pride and power of people coming together that define major events in this country. Women’s Asian Cup volunteer

Women’s Asian Cup volunteer
Join the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™Volunteer team and be a key part of a celebration of Asian football (Source: Supplied)

 

Volunteer Applications will close on Friday 3 October. Apply here: bit.ly/WAC26Volunteer

 

