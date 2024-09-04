Know your Local Council candidate: Vivek Goyal (Canada Bay)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A first-time entrant into politics, Vivek Goyal is passionate about housing density in his local area, traffic flow and pedestrian safety, and unjustified hikes in council rates.

What prompted you to run for Local Government?

Vivek Goyal: Local Government requires strong representation and providing residents with an active voice. The community expects its elected officials to pursue and support their interests in the best way possible. Having recently advocated on several long-standing issues in my local area, I appreciated the value of playing an integral part in influencing change and working towards making a real difference to people’s lives. Having come from a legal background, I have an avid interest in social justice causes and participating in community projects. I am approachable, empathetic and love seeing democracy in action. I strongly believe our leadership should evolve to reflect the views of a modern and diverse society. If successful, I will work conscientiously and provide fresh perspective and innovation to the workings of council as well as proudly representing the Indian subcontinent community.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Vivek Goyal: One of the main concerns expressed by residents is around housing density and the potential overdevelopment this will create in our suburbs. Sydney requires more homes and housing choices to be made available, but it must be accompanied by appropriate infrastructure, substantial amenities and high-quality public transport. This requires council having a proactive dialogue with the NSW State Government on these matters.

Further we need a council that will get back to basics and address the core issues. These include making sure our roads and footpaths are fit for purpose, investigating practical solutions for traffic congestion and safer pedestrian flow in hotspots, regular maintenance and upgrade of existing local infrastructure and council property, street lighting, crime and safety, and opposing unjustified hikes in council rates.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Vivek Goyal: An effective council gets on with business and consciously puts party politics aside for the betterment of our community. Having had the opportunity to meet with residents from all over the electorate, one common theme resonated with me – they simply want to be heard. This has been the central focus of our campaign. Our team comprises of passionate residents, led by Councillor and mayoral candidate, Mr Andrew Ferguson who has worked tirelessly for the community to deliver effective action and build upon the public’s trust and confidence. If given the opportunity to represent as Councillor I would ensure to maintain the highest level of professional standards in engaging actively with constituents and being ethically responsible and fully accountable in my dealings with them.

Tell us a bit about your background.

Vivek Goyal: Born in Sydney, I spent my early childhood years living near Liverpool before moving to Strathfield. I currently reside in Rhodes with my wife and two young children. My maternal grandparents fled due to civil unrest from Uganda, East Africa and arrived in Australia in the early 1970s. Our family originates from Ludhiana, Punjab and were only a handful of Indian families deciding to make the long journey over to settle here. Our family is deeply proud of our Indian culture and places great importance in passing these values to future generations.

I am a practising lawyer in NSW since 2006 and have worked in insurance law, commercial litigation, corporate and regulatory law and am currently employed by a government agency. I also worked in the UK and experienced the function of the legal system and government in a broader diverse setting. In my spare time I love to read, take long drives, spend time with my family and play tennis, cricket and more recently pickleball.

Learn more about Vivek Goyal here

