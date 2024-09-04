Know your Local Council candidate: Indu Balachandran

Reading Time: 5 minutes

A first-time entrant into politics, Indu Balachandran is passionate about housing policy and planning in her local area, cultural facilities and arts activities, community connectedness, and climate change.

What prompted you to run for Local Council?

Indu Balachandran: I have worked in community development, strategy and governance for over 20 years in small and large organisations. Local community is a critical foundation for who we are and what we become. The North Shore now has been home for over a decade, we have raised our children here, and my parents now live here. Ku-ring-gai Council is going through change – demographic, political, social – and I am keen to turn my will and skill to the needs and aspirations of my own local community and the place I call home. Most importantly I enjoy community engagement and bringing diverse voices together to build shared community. I have not really campaigned before, and my campaign has been about community building. I have a large and growing support team, who come from all walks of life and backgrounds. I am pretty proud of having run my campaign on values of respect, inclusiveness and positivity.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Indu Balachandran: Housing policy and planning has become a very hot issue in the past eight months in my neighbourhood. Four stations in Ku-ring-gai (Gordon, Killara, Lindfield and Roseville) are impacted by the NSW Government’s transport-oriented development rezoning, and there is uncertainty and division in the community on responses to this.

Cultural facilities and arts activities are in decline and not prioritised. There is significant interest in arts and culture, with many residents seeking opportunities to watch and participate in the arts – theatre, music, film, literature. The local cultural space – on Marian Street in Killara – has been closed for 10 years and there are many in the community who would love to see this space occupied by young artists, musicians, theatre goers, black-box arts activity and events that offer a place for families and older people to gather and have fun together.

Community connectedness is another issue I am hearing in the community. Lack of this can lead to social isolation, especially for more elderly people or those who are not as mobile or socially active. People in Ku-ring-gai want places, spaces and initiatives to feel like they are part of a vibrant village, where neighbours know each other, and where there are gathering spaces around art, sport, food and other ways to bring people together casually.

Lastly, when I have been asking residents in my area about local action for climate change, the most common response I get is “we must do our bit, but I would love more guidance and awareness on what this action can look like.” This enthusiasm is a great starting point to make our council area a leader in local sustainability initiatives.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Indu Balachandran: I would work with my community to engage them in good decision-making, with good information, and good engagement to include the many voices that are simply not heard because they are busy, unable to be seen, worried about speaking up etc. The voting system itself lends itself to fragmenting the community through single cause-based voting, which is not how the world of decision-making for common good works. Are you for or against heritage? Are you for or against biodiversity? Are you for or against this facility or that sportsfield? Actually, the job of an elected representative is to balance the needs of sometimes divergent stakeholder interests, the environment, economy, cultural imperatives, as well as balance short and long-term costs and benefits to our community as a whole.

All my doorknocking, standing at stations, street corners and more has impressed upon me how thoughtful my community can be when presented with complexity. To me, gaining community trust is about being transparent, communicating important information on decisions, and having good relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders who may not always agree with each other.

Tell us a bit about your background.

Indu Balachandran: I moved to Australia in 1988 when I was in Year 7, from Mumbai. I was born in Chennai and am Tamil-speaking. I did the sensible thing at university, studying Finance/Economics on a Co-op scholarship. My first choice was to be a vet and although I got into vet science, the thought of living in the country was too much for me! I had grown up on the fantasy of James Herriot’s country vet life (and probably best it remained a fantasy). I started my career in project finance and moved into women’s services, arts and then First Nations organisations. My interest is in economic models that are generative and sustainable, so I have spent a lot of time in social enterprises – how to create social benefit that can be financially viable. My interest is also in strong, diverse, resilient communities that value kindness, respect and shared purpose.

My most recent roles were in senior management at the Department of Planning (NSW), National Centre of Indigenous Excellence, and Social Ventures Australia. I now chair the Advisory Board of Western Sydney University’s Institute of Culture and Society, and the board of Community Resources which is a waste/recycling company employing about 700 people around the country. I spend more time playing the veena which I was fortunate to have solid training in through my mother and grandmother. My husband (who is my biggest supporter) and I have two sons who are nearing the end of high school now. We are fortunate to have parents, a large family and a strong community around us. I love the mayhem of having my 10 nieces, nephews, and kids together in Sydney. I have been extensively involved in the Indian community in music, women’s support services, and in business through the Australia-India Business Council. It feels like the right time to give back and offer what I have, through local political engagement.

For more details, head to https://indubalachandran.com/

