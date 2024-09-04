Know your Local Council candidate: Moninder Singh (Blacktown)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A long-time Councillor who knows Blacktown well, Moninder Singh is concerned about infrastructure requirements to meet the needs of a growing population, and is passionate about transformational projects that will raise the profile of his local government area.

What prompted you to run for Local Council?

Moninder Singh: I joined the Australian Labor Party in 2004 and have played a very active role in the community, especially the Indian community. An opportunity came for me in 2016 to serve in Blacktown Council and I have been doing this since then. I find it very rewarding to work at the grassroots level, helping people with their local issues and making their daily lives better. It is wonderful to see the difference we can make in our local environments – whether it is roads, parks, amenities, festivals, or celebrations.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Moninder Singh: Blacktown is the largest council in NSW. It serves a population of 435K – a number that is growing by over 15K each year. There are challenges to meet infrastructure requirements for a growing population. We are currently working on many transformational projects like a new Aboriginal art centre, sports training hub, animal holding facility, and much more.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Moninder Singh: For me, the councillor role is public service. It’s not a paid role – you only step into this if you have a passion for the job. I’ve seen that people will appreciate if you actively listen to them and make sincere efforts to address their concerns.

Tell us a bit about your background.

Moninder Singh: I am from Malout in Punjab, India. I studied at Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana and served there before I moved to Sydney in 2001 permanently. Since then I have settled in Blacktown, a wonderfully multicultural part of the nation where many New Australians from a variety of cultural backgrounds live together harmoniously. A great privilege to call this area home now, and an honour to serve its people.

Know more about Moninder Singh here

Read More: Know your Local Council candidate: Manjula Viswanath (The Hills Shire Council)