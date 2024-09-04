Know your Local Council candidate: Manjula Viswanath (The Hills Shire Council)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Known for her lifelong dedication to the arts, particularly Indian classical dance, Manjula Viswanath is a first-time entrant into politics. She was inspired by her voluntary work at Sydney Community Group to take the plunge to serve her community more actively.

What prompted you to run for Local Government?

Manjula Viswanath: Running for local council is a rewarding way to make a difference to the Hills Shire community. My interest in local government arises from a desire to be a voice for our community and ensure that our needs and concerns are heard and addressed.

As a Local Council member, I would have a direct role in shaping policies and making decisions on issues that affect daily life, from infrastructure to community services.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Manjula Viswanath: Definitely housing affordability, better and more schools for the growing population, improved community services and more youth programs.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Manjula Viswanath: I would address this by being transparent, engaging more with communities, taking accountability, result oriented approach and effective communication.

Tell us a bit about your background.

Manjula Viswanath: Born in Chennai and raised in Bangalore, I moved to Australia in 2001. In India, I pursued a career as a professional dancer, model and actress, and was actively involved in community work. Upon relocating to Australia, I seized the opportunity to merge my passion with my profession by founding the Rasika Dance Academy in 2002. Over the past 22 years, the academy has successfully trained thousands of students, establishing itself as a prominent institution in the field.

Rasika Dance Academy was established in the Hills District, and for the past 22 years, we have actively supported various charitable organisations. Through our dance programs and events, we have contributed to the local community in Hills Shire, giving back and fostering a spirit of generosity and support.

In 2022, I transitioned to a new role as the CEO of the Sydney Community Group, an organisation dedicated to supporting the homeless across Sydney. Under my leadership, the organisation has grown to include over 100 volunteers and continues to make a significant impact across various communities.

Learn more about Manjula Viswanath here

Read more: Know your Local Govt candidate: Raj Datta (Strathfield)