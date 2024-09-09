Know your Local Council candidate: Seema Raghav (Hills Shire)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Seema Raghav, an independent candidate for West Ward in the Hills Shire Council, combines her expertise as a technology leader in higher education, with a passion for environmental sustainability and a commitment to shaping the future of the Hills. As a mother and community advocate, she is dedicated to delivering impactful, transformative initiatives.

What prompted you to run for Local Council?

Seema Raghav: “To move mountains, you must first lift a shovel.”

I discovered plans that threatened one of our local reserves, compromising its natural beauty and community use. After signing a petition, contacting Councillors, and attending meetings, I was disappointed by the lack of transparency and public consultation. I realised that we need to BE the change we seek. Seeing no one else step up and having honed my strategic thinking skills guiding organisations toward their visions using technology, I decided to apply those skills in the Community context and run in the upcoming West Ward council elections. I urge more Independents to run, and voters to choose a genuine representative for our Shire.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Seema Raghav: Our Council faces relentless, unsustainable development pressures, hindering our ability to plan essential amenities like roads, traffic management, metro parking, hospitals, and recreational spaces for residents. Despite our “Garden Shire” moniker, our green spaces are continuously at risk. The pressing needs of the community are paramount – being able to live and work in an environment conducive to their health and well-being.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Seema Raghav: I understand and share the public’s frustration with the current state of politics. The disillusionment stems largely from decisions being clouded by party loyalties rather than serving the best interests of constituents. This is precisely why I’ve chosen to run as an independent candidate. I aim to prioritise issues over party politics, foster transparency, encourage collaboration, and bring fresh perspectives.



Tell us a bit about your background – personal (where home is in India, when you arrived here, or if you were born here etc) and professional.

Seema Raghav: Born in northern India and raised in Mumbai, I’ve maintained strong ties to my roots. My journey led me to the United States for education and most of my adult life, before Australia captured my heart – first as a traveller, now as home in this ‘Lucky Country’.

These experiences across three continents have shaped me into a true global citizen. I’ve gained unique perspectives on life, culture, and governance. I’ve always been passionate about the environment as it is intrinsically linked to our health and well-being. Now, I’m eager to give back to the community that’s welcomed me. As a global citizen with local commitment, I bring a broad worldview to address our area’s challenges, fostering inclusivity and prosperity for all residents.

