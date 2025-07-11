What are you looking for...?
Torrsha Sen
Kapil Sharma’s newly launched café in Canada targeted in shooting

Khalistani extremist takes credit for the shooting incident at Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada days after launch.

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma’s new venture in the hospitality industry suffered a major shock when his café, Kap’s Café, in Surrey, British Columbia, was targeted in a shooting incident on Thursday 10 July. According to local reports, at least nine shots were fired at the establishment late evening. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The attack has been linked to Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi, who has openly claimed responsibility. Laddi, wanted in India for a string of terror-related offences, is accused of masterminding several attacks on Hindu leaders and pro-India figures. Along with his associate Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, he is under investigation for financing terror activities and recruiting operatives for targeted killings. Notably, the duo is also suspected of planning and supplying weapons for the April 2024 assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prabhakar in Punjab.

The café marked Kapil’s foray into the hospitality sector, with a soft launch just days before the incident. Co-managed by his wife Ginni Chatrath, the café had started receiving an overwhelming response from the local community. Just recently, the management took to social media to thank patrons, writing, “We’re so grateful for the amazing turnout! Thank you for your patience as we do our best to seat everyone. Our café is currently experiencing a high volume with a big line-up. We appreciate your support during our soft launch.”

On the work front, Kapil remains busy with the third season of his popular Netflix chat show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to his hit film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas-Mustan, which also stars Manjot Singh.

Local authorities are investigating the Kapil Sharma cafe shooting case and security has reportedly been tightened around the premises. The incident has sparked concern among the Indian diaspora in Canada, with many hoping the culprits will be brought to justice swiftly.

A seasoned journalist who observes passage of time and uses tenses that contain simple past, continuous present, and a future perfect to weave stories.

