It’s melody as well as community at Keerthana Music School

Uthra Vijayaraghavan’s Keerthana Music School celebrated its 20th anniversary recently.

At a special event held at Melbourne’s South Oakleigh Secondary College in late May, students of all age groups showcased their skills in a string of items. From the very youngest students who must barely be in kindergarten – to the senior citizens of the Sankeerthana Women’s Choir, the performances reflected both dedication and joy.

The thoughtfully curated program highlighted both technical skill and deep emotional connection, offering the audience a rich musical experience that became a fitting tribute to both tradition and talent.

The afternoon production opened with soulful bhajans and Guru Dhyanam, performed with surprising confidence by the school’s youngest students — even the tiniest voices held their tune and delivered solos with aplomb.

Among the standout moments were the rhythmic Jatiswaram and Vadya Vrind ensemble by the boys; an elegant ragam-tanam-pallavi by the accomplished trio Manisha, Niyati and Harini; and the hauntingly beautiful offering from the Hari Haran Choir — a melody that lingered well after the performance ended.

The second half maintained the high standard, with a spirited medley of Ganesha kritis by the Sankeertana Choir, an uplifting Ten Madurai Vazh by the male choir, a lilting tana varnam by the girls, and expressive renditions of pada varnam, the much-loved Chinnan Chiru Kiliye, and a vibrant tillana to close the programme.

Being celebrated by both performers and the audience, was not only musical skill, but also the spirit of community and continuity that classical Indian music fosters.

Nowhere is this spirit of community shown more clearly than in classical Indian dance. When live Carnatic music accompanies dance, every note shapes a gesture, every beat guides a step — together they weave an experience that is vibrant, immediate, and alive in the moment.

As if to demonstrate this unspoken dialogue between musician and dancer, the Keerthana students provided live vocal music to several invited dance schools. The Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam presentations showcased beautifully the intimate synergy between sound and movement.

Several individuals and musicians with whom the school had collaborated over the years, were also felicitated. Priya Srinivasan’s audiovisual presentation ‘Sangam’ showcased her collaboration with Uthra Vijayaraghavan and the Keerthana Musuc School, especially her creative and award-winning dance production “The Durga Chronicles”.

The Keerthana students presented a wonderful visual recap of the last 20 years as a tribute to their beloved teacher. Teaching Indian classical music and keeping it alive and thriving in a place far removed from its native settings is no mean feat. From its inception 20 years ago, the school has blossomed and grown, with over 130 students enrolled now. Uthra’s dedication – and her innovative approach to teaching music – has paid rich dividends – it was demonstrably apparent that the students were enjoying what they do!

Uthra also encourages her students to supplement their learning through India’s SaPa Academy, an online platform offering courses in music theory, performance, and more. By undertaking SaPa’s structured modules and earning certificates of achievement, students reinforce the theoretical foundations taught in class and deepen their understanding of classical music.

Founded by violin maestro Dr. L. Subramaniam, renowned vocalist Kavita Subramaniam, and their children Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam, SaPa Academy (see sapaindia.com) complements Uthra’s systematic approach, promoting independent study and fostering a broader, self-driven exploration of music.

The event was organised by the youth from the school and Uthra lauded their efforts. “My gratitude, appreciation and kudos to the Yuva team in particular for their tireless, efficient and passionate work. You are all awesome! Thanks to all our students – students who are part of Nritya Keerthana and Vadya Vrinda for your great support. Unity is strength – this whole yuva Keerthana mela is all about youngsters coming together.”

All in all, an evening of sublime music and achievement worth celebrating!

