Indian Independence Day: Intimate tributes from community

We’re all aware of the traditional Independence Day celebration here in Australia. Crowds flock to their local Indian consulate or community hall, dressed in their tricolour best, to sing the Indian national anthem, salute the Tiranga as it unfurls, and listen to a few speeches.

Sometimes, there’s even dignitaries, or a glamorous, invite-only meet-and-greet between the community and friends of India in the mainstream.

A new trend, however, is smaller scale private celebrations and individual tributes, an intimate display of the Indian-Australian community’s connection to the homeland.

A gathering of friends and family to hoist the national flag on the front lawn. A homemade homage in dance, thoughtfully choreographed and beautifully presented. An instrumental rendition of the national anthem by an eager young musician. An elder’s sonorous interpretation of a golden-oldie patriotic number.

After almost two years of isolation and hopelessness due to COVID, the generosity and kinship of our diverse Indian community appears to have returned with full force.

The earnestness of these Independence Day tributes, and the warmth with which they were presented, won our hearts this time round.

Shared on social media, these heartfelt efforts at the individual level showcase the nostalgia that engulfs us all on 15 Aug, and perhaps more broadly, our links with our country of birth that will endure regardless of how long we we’ve been away.

They’re a manifestation of the gratitude and respect we have for our ancestors who fought for an independent India, and the love we have for a country that brings together a multitude of culture and creeds, and thrives on, rather than despite, its diversity.

Here’s a sample of the efforts towards Independence Day tributes that were sent to us at Indian Link over the last two days. Thank you all, and keep them coming!

