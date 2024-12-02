Indian Community Events: Where to be in December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cricket, cricket, and some more cricket. That’s pretty much it, on our social calendar this December. The Men in Blue are one – up in the 5 – T est Border – Gavaskar Trophy and won the rain – delayed game against the Prime Minister’s XI, and your eyes are no doubt on the pink – ball test at Adelaide coming up shortly.



If you’re following the team around the nation then you probably have no need to read this piece, as your December is sorted. And even if you’re not travelling for cricket, you’re probably going to be glued to the TV so your December is still sorted. But if you’re a not a cricket follower (and ok, loser) like this writer, you might be looking around for things to do this month as work comes to a slowdown. If you are, then read on, for solitary activities to pursue while your significant others get lost in the cricket world.



And if we’ve missed your event, drop us a line on editor@indianlink.com.au – we’ll be happy to add it here.



STAND UP

If there‘s anything that can give cricket a run for its money, it’s probably Bollywood (duh), but lately stand – up comedy is coming somewhat close. Either that, or popular Indian comedians Aditya Kulshreshtha aka Kullu and Aakash Gupta are really travell ing to Australia to see the cricket while pretending to be on a ‘work‘ trip. (Given Kullu’s schedule we’d wager this is actually true – be prepared for many cricket references in his kullubaazi).

