Indian Community Events: Where to be in December

STAND UP
Probably true yet again for Aakash Gupta, a self–proclaimed fan of the Men in Blue for whom he performed last year in an intimate show. He claimed then that all his dreams had been realised—but you never know, he may be looking for a repeat performance on Australian shores.
Meanwhile, Aditya Gautam, another ‘A‘ grade star like Kullu and Aakash, will take to the stage to a largely non–cricket– following audience. A homegrown star, you probably know by now he talks about ‘love, hate, race, acceptance and being an outsider‘ … and that he doesn’t like papadums.
ART
Melbourne artist Nusra Latif Qureshi’s exhibition Birds in Far Pavillions at the Art Gallery of NSW, is worth checking out. A Pakistani–born artist whose work spans painting, miniatures,
collage, photography and 3D installations, her art bridges historical influences with modern experimentation. Solitary female figures in vibrant fields, balance beauty with poignant
reflections on history and identity.
An equally worthy exploration of cultural heritage, albeit in digital technology, is the exhibition Elsewhere in India, where, film, interactive experiences, video games, sculpture, and electro–classical dance music combine towards a speculative Indo–
futurist world.
OTHER EVENTS
But hang on, there’s some more cricket…
A fun way to watch the Pink Ball Test if you’re not going to Adelaide, is at Sydney’s Cricket Mela. At the Blacktown International Sports Park on Sunday 8 December, fans can watch the game on giant screens, while out in the middle Blacktown City Mayor Brad Bunting and NSW Premier Chris Minns will battle it out in the Mayor’s XI v Premier’s XI friendly match. Indian events in December
In other events, the film and arts festival SCAFF opens in Melbourne; sitar maestro Pt Susanta Chowdhury presents at Perth, and Punjabi singer Nijjar performs in Melbourne.