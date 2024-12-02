fbpx
Rajni Anand Luthra
Indian Community Events: Where to be in December

Discover what to see this month. While it’s all about cricket with the Border Gavaskar Series, non-cricket fans can enjoy comedy and art.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Cricket, cricket, and some more cricket. That’s pretty much it, on our social calendar this December. The Men in Blue are oneup in the 5Test BorderGavaskar Trophy and won the raindelayed game against the Prime Minister’s XI, and your eyes are no doubt on the pinkball test at Adelaide coming up shortly.
If you’re following the team around the nation then you probably have no need to read this piece, as your December is sorted. And even if you’re not travelling for cricket, you’re probably going to be glued to the TV so your December is still sorted. But if you’re a not a cricket follower (and ok, loser) like this writer, you might be looking around for things to do this month as work comes to a slowdown. If you are, then read on, for solitary activities to pursue while your significant others get lost in the cricket world.

And if we’ve missed your event, drop us a line on editor@indianlink.com.au – we’ll be happy to add it here.

STAND UP

If there‘s anything that can give cricket a run for its money, it’s probably Bollywood (duh), but lately standup comedy is coming somewhat close. Either that, or popular Indian comedians Aditya Kulshreshtha aka Kullu and Aakash Gupta are really travelling to Australia to see the cricket while pretending to be on a ‘work‘ trip. (Given Kullu’s schedule we’d wager this is actually true be prepared for many cricket references in his kullubaazi).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaditya Kulshreshth (@kullubaaazi)

Probably true yet again for Aakash Gupta, a selfproclaimed fan of the Men in Blue for whom he performed last year in an intimate show. He claimed then that all his dreams had been realised—but you never know, he may be looking for a repeat performance on Australian shores.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aakash Gupta (@theskygupta)

Meanwhile, Aditya Gautam, another ‘A‘ grade star like Kullu and Aakash, will take to the stage to a largely noncricketfollowing audience. A homegrown star, you probably know by now he talks about love, hate, race, acceptance and being an outsider … and that he doesn’t like papadums.

ART

Melbourne artist Nusra Latif Qureshi’s exhibition Birds in Far Pavillions at the Art Gallery of NSW, is worth checking out. A Pakistaniborn artist whose work spans painting, miniatures,
collage, photography and 3D installations, her art bridges historical influences with modern experimentation. Solitary female figures in vibrant fields, balance beauty with poignant
reflections on history and identity.

(Source: Meena XR Reworked – by Elsewhere in India/4A.com)

An equally worthy exploration of cultural heritage, albeit in digital technology, is the exhibition Elsewhere in India, where, film, interactive experiences, video games, sculpture, and electroclassical dance music combine towards a speculative Indo
futurist world.

OTHER EVENTS

But hang on, there’s some more cricket…

A fun way to watch the Pink Ball Test if you’re not going to Adelaide, is at Sydney’s Cricket Mela. At the Blacktown International Sports Park on Sunday 8 December, fans can watch the game on giant screens, while out in the middle Blacktown City Mayor Brad Bunting and NSW Premier Chris Minns will battle it out in the Mayor’s XI v Premier’s XI friendly match. Indian events in December

Indian events in decedmber: Men in blue in action in Bordert Gavaskar series
Watch King Kohli in action with the pink ball (Source: X)

In other events, the film and arts festival SCAFF opens in Melbourne; sitar maestro Pt Susanta Chowdhury presents at Perth, and Punjabi singer Nijjar performs in Melbourne.

If these Indian Australian events this December don’t seem like your cup of chai, check out our What’s On section elsewhere on this website.
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

