Indian Australian events in December: Where to be in your community

As the Australian Indian community starts to deck their halls and pull out the backyard cricket sets, December usually sees a drought in local events. However, it is the forecast for 2024 that sees a down-pour for home-grown and international stars to soon shine.

With a couple of musical acts still left to serenade Australian audiences and a culinary treat from a celebrated pair, there are a few December diamonds left to dazzle. But just like their audiences, community performers need to relish in a relaxing holiday as stage lights dim for 2023.

Before the year goes out with a bang, check out our What’s On listings to find out more about the Indian-Australian events taking place in the month of December. Make note of what this month has to offer but also start preparing to have your weekends next year be packed with local spectacles that will bring us together better than ever.

WHAT NOT TO MISS THIS MONTH

If you’re looking to see Bollywood’s biggest and brightest stars this month, booking a ticket to Bombay is your only option. But as luck might have it there are a couple of acts for those hoping to take their seats in local theatres one last time in 2023.

Starting off the month is Sonam Bali and Avneesh Chand as they host The Biggest Kirtan Night in Sydney. This is the perfect night for a spiritual reset as Fijian and Canadian musical royalty collaborate to celebrate the genre.

Sufi maestro Kanwar Singh Grewal kicked off his tour down under last month but still has a couple of Australian stages to make his way to. Fans in Melbourne and Sydney can have one last listen of his musical magic before he heads home early this month. Punjabi nightingale Jaspinder Narula is also wrapping up her tour around Australia with her final performance in Sydney at the start of December.

For appreciators of classical dance, Parshwanath Upadhye is showcasing his incredible skills in Bharatnatyam for audiences down under. Hailing from Karnataka, his performances intricately translate the profound spirituality and intense physical devotion the dance form demands. If you’re looking for an evening exploring traditional Indian dance don’t miss this international act.

A cross-cultural collision of sunshine, sounds, and singers, Mahesh & Tapestries of Sound is the world-folk band musically presenting the mixture of Indian and Irish music. An experience that will hold your hand through a new world full of harmonious melodies, be ready to explore the evolving realm of experimental music.

Want a taste of something new? Culinary sensations Radha and Prabha of My Kitchen Rules fame are inviting you into the kitchen to take some pages from their family recipe book. After absolutely smashing the cooking competition this year this exclusive opportunity is giving foodies an insight into their journey with Indian food. To make this even more special, the Twindian’s have also invited their own mum for participating chefs to learn more about how the family’s gastronomic talent has transcended generations.

If you have yet to make plans for New Year’s Eve, why not say goodbye to 2023 with the community? Sur Sangam is celebrating the New Year in style by giving 2024 a Royal Ball Welcome in Parramatta, Sydney. With guests requested to don black and gilded glamour pull out your best suits and sarees to celebrate the year that’s been and the year yet to come.

RUMOUR HAS IT…

After the pomp and circumstance that Indian Australian audiences indulged in this year, we have our fingers crossed that next year’s community calendar will just be as spectacular. Whispers have been making their way around the community and just from glimpses of local agendas there are so many reasons to be excited!

Starry acts already confirmed to be heading down under is singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan and superstar Atif Aslam who have already sold-out stages for February. Asha Bhosle is another incredible icon on her way with the musical legend having announced her tour of Australia, but dates are yet to be released.

Now don’t hold us to these names, but community noticeboards have also announced these upcoming concerts that will be making appearances in Australia next year. The constellation of sparkling singers who may be taking to Australian stages include Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Anirudh Ravichandher, Badshah, AP Dhillon, Anoushka Shankar and Nimrat Khaira. If you haven’t already fainted in anticipation, we can guarantee you will be gobsmacked once you see these desi diamonds take to a stage near you. Indian Australian events in December

Plus of course, whichever A-list names come down under in August – for the annual International Film Festival of Melbourne.

If you’re not sure how you’re going to keep up to date with all these big announcements yet to come, you’re in luck!

Make sure to keep checking our What’s On section to not miss access to Australia’s biggest events for the Indian community.

