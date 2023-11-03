Indian Australian events in November: Where to be in your community

Reading Time: 5 minutes

As hard as it is to believe, November is now upon us, and the 2023 community calendar is coming to a close. Fear not for this is truly the most wonderful time of the year with some exciting events yet to come. If you’re hoping to get out and about over the next four weekends, add these events to your agenda.

This month is all about family, food and fireworks as the Hindu festive season continues to unite the community. Arenas around the country may have their spotlights dimmed more than usual so November will be the perfect opportunity to embrace your local talent.

Take a look at our What’s On listings to find out more about these and other Indian-Australian events taking place in the month of November.

In case we’ve missed your event, drop us a line at editor@indianlink.com.au and we’ll gladly include it here.

DIWALI DHAMAKA

Bring those diyas and soan papdi out as Australia is lighting up this November! The most anticipated occasion on the Hindu community calendar is this month and Diwali has sparked local organisations to step up and celebrate. The festival has now grown immensely to be inclusive of all community members hoping to learn more about Indian culture, or just have some fun! Spread the word about these upcoming events so we can welcome more and more Aussies to join us in our cultural kaleidoscope.

In NSW, there is no shortage of community epicentres that are hosting festivities this Diwali. Melas have been organised in Bella Vista, Blacktown, Bondi, Riverstone and even in Maitland for everyone to celebrate in unity.

Similarly, Victorians are going all out for the occasion with community celebrations being held in Berwick, Clayton, Craigieburn, and Princes Walk – but of course if you’re a Melburnian you won’t miss the event by Celebrate India at Fed Square.

Other Diwali events across the country are being held in Oxley, Queensland, Langley Park in Western Australia, and Broadview in South Australia.

The list is endless when it comes to Diwali celebrations so make sure to check out your local and digital community noticeboards or keep up to date with Indian Link’s What’s On page.

COMMUNITY GEMS

If you’re looking for weekend events to add sparkle to your schedule, luckily you won’t have to search far and wide. With the weather warming up it is our community’s local talent that is setting stages ablaze and there is something for everyone kind of critic to see this month.

Indian actor Shishir Sharma will be joining the cast of Sydney theatre group Crescendo for their production Times We Live In 5. Stringing together short and engaging contemporary plays for Sydney audiences, get your tickets for this incredible celebration of stage talent.

Those who love to dance the night away, shine your shoes as communities across the country are showcasing their best performers. Nationally acclaimed dance troupe Down To Bhangra presents Back To Our Roots, shining the spotlight on the finest Punjabi dancers from across the nation. Even if you think you have two left feet, show your support for women doing it tough by taking part in Dance For Dignity. Bring along a bag of period and hygiene products in exchange for a 2-hour dance workshop led by some of Australia’s most talented dancers, including Anjana Chandra and Divassini Ramesh.

For aficionados of orchestral music, Symphony of Lights – Diwali In Concert will be a spectacular evening celebrating the vibrancy of Indian music this festive season. Unwind to some familiar tunes as Bollywood’s greatest hits get played by a 60-piece symphony orchestra featuring traditional instruments and incredible Indian singers.

Your Friday night plans just got fiercer as Red Dot Revolt is banding together some of Sydney’s most powerful performers. A collective of South Asian creatives have been given the stage to embrace their diverse identities and showcase their unique talent. With each artist bringing their own flair for audiences to experience, it’ll be a night to remember.

On screen, we have Brand Bollywood Downunder releasing in cinemas this month.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

The past few months has brought quite a few familiar funny people down under, but it looks like the mic has now been dropped for 2023. However, although garba season is now over, one talented Gujarati is still standing on stage for an encore performance. GujjuBhai Reloaded has had a whirlwind tour around the country but will now be reeling off this month in Melbourne. Catch the superhit comedy show before it’s too late!

STARS TWINKLING WITH TUNES

Our cinematic stars and singers seem to be taking a break back in Bombay for the festive season. Fortunately, there are a few jewels from amongst them that will grace community stages this month to continue proving that desi diamonds do dazzle the brightest.

Bringing the beats that made him a trailblazer down under, rapper Baba Sehgal will have you busting a move to iconic songs from the ‘Indipop’ era. Catch him on a community stage near you this month before he ‘raps’ up his tour!

Lovers of Punjabi music, November is bringing to Australia three singing sensations you wouldn’t want to miss. Find your Kali Ainaks fast for Malkit Singh who will be making his way around Australia this month. Playback queen Jaspinder Narula will also be bringing her hits like Soni Soni and Tere Rang Balle Balle to our stages. If Sufi music is more your speed, Kanwar Singh Grewal will also be serenading Australian audiences towards the end of the month.

Take this month to reconnect with your community in embracing the ins-and-outs of being Indian-Australian. Our unity is worth celebrating and Diwali could be the perfect opportunity to reflect on what makes our community so incredibly special. Now brush off your best kurtas and lehengas and get Diwali ready! Indian Australian events in November

If these Indian Australian events this November don’t seem like your cup of chai, brace yourself as 2023 is set to go out with a bang next month!

