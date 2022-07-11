fbpx
India

First Tamil Bible stolen from Tanjavur traced to London museum

300-year-old Tamil Bible was written by Danish missionary Bartholomeus Ziegenbalg in 1715 and printed at a press in Tamil Nadu

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
the first ever tamil bible printed in 17th century
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The Tamil Nadu Police’s Idol Wing has traced the world’s first printed Bible translation in Tamil, stolen from the state’s Thanjavur district, to the King George III Museum in London.

It is 300 years old.

Sources in the Idol Wing told IANS that the department has commenced the process of repatriation of the retrieved relic.

A spokesperson of the Wing said that the Bible was stolen from Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur in 2005 and the theft is suspected to be the handiwork of a group of visitors.

The deputy administrator of Serfoji Palace in Thanjavur filed a complaint about the theft with the Thanjavur West Police Station on October 10, 2005 and a case was registered. No progress was made towards solving the case.

Subsequently, on October 2017, Saraswathi Mahal Library administrator E. Rajendran lodged a complaint with the Idol Wing. A case was registered.

The Director General of the Idol Wing Jayanth K. Murali revealed,  “Investigations showed that on October 7, 2005, the library had hosted a group of foreigners. They had come to India to attend a function to commemorate Bartholomeus Ziegenbalg, the Danish missionary who was responsible for the creation of the Tamil Bible.“

A search of worldwide collections associated with Ziegenbalg manuscripts revealed the missing item was held at King George III Museum.

The first ever Tamil Bible was printed at a press in Tharangambadi in the 17th century.

“We hope to retrieve the Bible and restore it to the Saraswathi Mahal Library under the UNESCO treaty soon. The Wing has initiated steps to restore the Bible to the library,” the Idol Wing said.

Ziegenbalg arrived in Tranquebar (the anglicized name of Tharangambadi), which was then a Danish colony close to Nagapattinam, in 1706. He was was sent to Tamil Nadu by the King of Denmark.

The Protestant missionary translated the New Testament into Tamil in 1715. After his demise, another missionary Schwartz handed over the first copy of the Bible to Tulaji Rajah Serfoji, then the ruler of Tanjavur.

The earliest Tamil Bible (Source: IANS)

The Tamil Nadu government had kept this antique as an exhibit at Saraswathi Mahal Library.

The Idol Wing, in its statement, also said: “The value of the Bible is further enhanced as the cover of this antique piece bears the signature of the then King of Tanjavur, Serfoji.”

The Idol Wing was launched in 1983 to seek out Indian antiquities stolen from the country and sold overseas. Many items including statues have since been repatriated from many countries, including Australia.

READ ALSO: Stolen Shiva statue goes home to Kallidaikurichi from Adelaide

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Khuda Haafiz 2
Next articleWhen kids go quiet for long periods: Guide for parents and teachers
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

united nations secutiy council

India’s strengthening claim at a UN Security Council permanent seat

Indian Link - 0
  A UN population expert has speculated that India becoming the world's most populous country could strengthen its claim to a permanent seat on the...
rishi sunak

Rishi Sunak now bookmakers’ favourite to become UK PM

Indian Link - 0
  Rishi Sunak, of East African Indian origin, has been touted as the bookmakers' favourite in the British Conservative party's leadership contest. The winner will...
swhen kids go quiet or withdraw

When kids go quiet for long periods: Guide for parents and...

Mohan Dhall - 0
  In education, parenting and in business, an assumption is made that if a person has not been heard from, then they are okay. We...
khuda haafiz 2

REVIEW: Khuda Haafiz 2

Indian Link - 0
  Like the old saying goes, never mess with a man's family and if you do, make sure that man is not Vidyut Jammwal, as...

Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS: Compassion for all

Indian Link - 0
  Observe the ocean superficially or from afar, and you will not be able to appreciate it fully. But take a deep dive to experience...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020