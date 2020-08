India to host ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Aus gets 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided that India will host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup while the postponed 2020 edition will now be held in Australia in 2022. India is also set to host the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Earlier this month, the ICC had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not mention the venue for the 2021 edition and the 2022 edition. They had only said that the 2023 50-over World Cup will be played in October-November in India.

“See, the whole idea is to reach a decision which is agreeable to all. The only reason why the venues haven’t been given and the 50-over World Cup has been delayed by a few months is to keep enough breathing space for the broadcasters,” an ICC board member had explained.

When contacted, a BCCI official had said that it will be a decision that will be taken by both the Indian board and Cricket Australia in unison.

“The BCCI and CA share a very strong bond and any decision in this regard would be taken keeping each others’ trust and after discussions between the two boards. With the exit of the former chairman, the era of cloak and dagger in the ICC is all but over,” the official had said.

The windows for the Men’s events are: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in India in October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia in October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

