IndVAus cricket schedule 2024-25

This summer promises an exhilarating cricket experience for many in our community as both the Indian men’s and women’s teams embark on a simultaneous tour of Australia.

The IndVAus cricket schedule 2024 – 2025 was announced today. The men’s team is set to engage in a thrilling clash against Australia as part of the revamped Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a captivating five-test match series. Australia’s formidable ICC World Test Champions will square off against the star-studded Indian side in the NRMA Insurance Test Series, marking the first instance of a five-test match series between the two nations since 1991-92.

Kicking off on November 22 with the West Test at Perth Stadium, followed by the return of day-night Test cricket at Adelaide Oval, the series promises prime-time excitement for fans in eastern Australia during the first two encounters.

The Gabba will host the third Test in a fan-friendly pre-Christmas timeslot starting from Saturday, December 14, while the iconic Boxing Day Test at the MCG and the New Year’s Test at the SCG will follow suit.

Adding to the excitement, the Indian women’s team will join the action with three ODIs against Australia scheduled for December.

IndVAus cricket schedule 2024 – 2025

CommBank Women’s ODI Series v India

5 December: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)

8 December: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D)

11 December: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

NRMA Insurance Men’s Test Series v India

22-26 November: Perth Stadium, Perth

6-10 December: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

14-18 December: The Gabba, Brisbane

26-30 December: MCG, Melbourne

3-7 January: SCG, Sydney

In other games, the Australian women will play NZ, and the Australian men will take on Pakistan.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: “This is one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory with the eyes of the cricket world focussed on the extended Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series and the multiformat Women’s Ashes. Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been put on the same footing as The Ashes with a five Test Series for the first time since 1991-92 and we’re confident the schedule will maximise viewership and attendances and there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country.”

He added, “The first Women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949, and the first day-night Test at that historic ground, will be a memorable occasion and another important milestone for women’s cricket as we take more games to major stadiums including the SCG and Adelaide Oval.

“The women’s white ball series against New Zealand and India and the men’s white ball series against Pakistan will provide wonderful entertainment and ensure fans in many locations can get behind our world champion teams.”

Keep an eye out for priority pre-sale tickets which will be available on June 4.

