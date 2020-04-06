Digital money transfers connecting loved ones during lockdown

Happy mature Indian woman with her adult son

Indians are enduring mental, physical and financial stress under the coronavirus lockdown, particularly those separated from family members across the world. For the Indian community in Australia, supporting their families in this challenging time is a high priority.

Mrugen Kemkar lives in Melbourne and works as a Senior Business Analyst at NAB. His mother lives in Mumbai by herself and he is doing all he can to support her whilst she can’t leave their home due to the government restrictions:

“It’s a tough time in Australia but it’s even tougher back home for my mum,” says Mrugen.

“I’m so grateful for technology like Facetime and Whatsapp so I can talk to her every day and keep her spirits up.”

For Mrugen, being able to still get money through to his mother provides him peace of mind: “In addition to emotional support it is crucial for me to also provide financial support. My mum can’t get out on the streets to stores cash pick up locations so I’m grateful for digital money transfer platforms, like WorldRemit. She received money in her bank account on the same day, even during this crisis, which is fantastic.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published guidelines to help all communities stay safe from Coronavirus (COVID-19):

Wash your hands with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds

Keep your mobile phone clean: It is a widely-accepted fact that our phones are sources of bacteria

Maintain social distancing: You can still chat and share stories with those who live close by but please remember to maintain a two-metre distance

Avoid the spread of fake news and follow reputable sources

Listen to advice from your national health authorities:

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you’ll need to stay at home for 7 days.

If you live with someone who has symptoms, you’ll need to stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person in the home started having symptoms

Check in regularly, especially with those affected

