fbpx
Diaspora

US state’s Senate passes bill to allow fireworks during Diwali

The bill would designate Diwali as a state commemorative period and will allow the sale and discharge of fireworks during Diwali

By IANS
0
Diwali
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

 

Lawmakers at the Utah Senate in the United States unanimously passed a bill that will make Diwali a state commemorative period, and allow discharge of fireworks during the Indian festival of lights.

Moved by Senator Lincoln Fillmore from South Jordan, the Senate Bill 46 was approved unanimously last week, ABC4 reported.

The bill would designate Diwali as a state commemorative period and will allow the sale and discharge of fireworks during the five days of Diwali, which is usually between late October and early November.

Fillmore said one of his constituents in Herriman reached out to him and gave him the idea for this bill, which needs just one more vote before heading to the House of Representatives.

“I appreciate Utah’s Indian community. Their collaborative efforts to organise events to include the neighbouring communities, as well as their efforts to increase education about Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism, have helped create a better sense of understanding in our state,” Senator Fillmore said in a statement.

“This bill recognises others’ cultures, contributing to the wonderful tapestry that is Utah.”

The bill will be scheduled for a third reading at the Utah Senate in the near future.

Diwali was celebrated in the White House for the first time in 2002, and in 2007, the US government gave official recognition to the festival.

In 2021, the Diwali Day Act was introduced in the US to declare the festival a federal holiday.

This year, Diwali falls on November 12.

Read More: On Diwali and Eid: Auntyji

- Advertisement -
Previous article
India-born Aussies have low prevalence of chronic diseases: AIHW Report
Next article
Actors Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani get hitched
IANS
IANS

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani

Actors Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani get hitched

IANS - 0
  Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at a private ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Sharing their first photos on social media...
CALD people

India-born Aussies have low prevalence of chronic diseases: AIHW Report

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Australians born in China, Nepal, South Korea, Vietnam and India show the lowest prevalence of one or more long-term health condition(s). Australians who speak Punjabi,...
INDVAIUS

INDvAUS: Quirky trivia Part II

Kersi Meher-Homji - 0
In the 111th over of the Chennai Test of February 2013 against Australia, India’s captain MS Dhoni was 111 not out and Harbhajan...
INDvAUS quirky trivia

INDvAUS: Quirky trivia part 1

Kersi Meher-Homji - 0
  As a serious cricket tragic, I have witnessed many Tests and One Day Internationals, both live and on TV, in the last seven decades....
Jasmeen Kaur murder, adelaide, aouth australia, flinders ranges, SA police

Jasmeen Kaur murder in Adelaide: Tarikjot pleads guilty

Indian Link - 0
Content warning UPDATED 2 FEB 2023 22-year-old Tarikjot Singh looks at a life sentence after admitting to murdering 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur in 2021. International student Jasmeen Kaur’s...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App