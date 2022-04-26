fbpx
Diaspora

Twitter buyout: what next for CEO Parag Agrawal?

By Indian Link
Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal.
Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal. Source: IANS
Now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, pending final approvals from shareholders and regulatory bodies, doubts have been cast on the future of its current CEO Parag Agrawal.

“Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” Agrawal tweeted upon announcement of the buyout.

It is still unclear whether he would like to remain at the helm, with Musk now being at the very top of the platform. Musk has already been outspoken in the past that he doesn’t have faith in the management of Twitter.

The decision to sell the platform to the Tesla CEO also signals that the board could be unconvinced by Agrawal’s capabilities to lead, after he took over from Jack Dorsey in November 2021.

The IIT Bombay graduate, who also holds a PhD from Stanford, has over 14 years of experience at the social media platform.

READ ALSO: Dr Padmanabhan and team develop mathematical model to predict vaccine efficacy

Pictured with Jack Dorsey (right). Source: Twitter

When Musk first bought stock in Twitter earlier this month, Agrawal had said Musk’s decision to not join the board was “for the best.”

Now, Musk has reiterated that the micro-blogging platform needs to be made private to grow and promote “free speech.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

IANS

READ ALSO: IITian Raj Subramaniam to take over as FedEx CEO and President

Previous articleREVIEW: Guilty Minds (Amazon Prime Video)
Next articleIndians continue their hold on H-1B visas
Indian Link

Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal.

