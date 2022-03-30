fbpx
Diaspora

IITian Raj Subramaniam to take over as FedEx CEO and President

By Indian Link
Raj Subramaniam. (Source: Twitter)
Raj Subramaniam. (Source: Twitter)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

This week, it was announced that Indian-American Raj Subramaniam will become the President and CEO of FedEx, the US-based multinational transportation and courier delivery giant.


Effective from June 1, Subramanian will replace Frederick W. Smith, chairman and CEO.

“Fred is a visionary leader and a legend of the business world,” Subramaniam said. “He founded one of the world’s greatest and most admired companies, and it is my honor and privilege to step into this role and build upon what he has created. As we continue to transform as a company and reimagine what’s next, we will keep our people-service-profit philosophy at our core.”

Smith will become Executive Chairman, the company announced late on Monday.

“As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future.

“In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on Board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy,” he said in a statement.

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board.

Prior to this, he was President and CEO of FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company.

In addition, he served as the President of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the US since he joined FedEx in 1991.

As President and CEO-elect of FedEx Corporation, Subramaniam is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies, including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, FedEx Office, FedEx Logistics, and FedEx Dataworks, according to the company website.

“I am immensely proud of our 600,000 team members around the world. Together we’ve set into motion ideas that have changed the world for the better, and together we will unlock new value for our people, customers, and shareholders,” Subramaniam said.

Subramaniam is originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He attended IIT Bombay in 1987 to study chemical engineering and later earned a master’s degree in the same field from Syracuse University in 1989.

He also holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

He also serves on the board of directors of First Horizon Corporation, the US Chamber of Commerce’s China Center Advisory Board, FIRST, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the US-China Business Council. Moreover, he is a member of the International Trade Administration’s Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC).

READ ALSO: IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agrawal is Twitter’s new CEO

Indian Link

